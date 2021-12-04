The news accumulated by telecommunications operators in recent weeks have once again altered the ranking of the best rates, so we started another month updating our comparisons and compiling the offers with the final cheapest price corresponding to the month of December 2021.

Whether you just need mobile line, fiber only or a combination of both, with or without television, in the following graphs you can quickly know the price with all inclusive (without temporary promotions or extras that can lead to surprises on the bill when you least expect it), but you can also access the complete comparisons with all the details where to choose based on coverage or other details.

Who has the cheapest prepaid card rate?

Users interested in a prepaid card rate, without bank accounts and without automatic charges that can cause unexpected surprises, this month of December 2021, the cheapest rates depending on the type of calls included are the following:

No calls included , Simyo offers 7 GB for 4 euros, 14 GB for 6 euros, 25 GB for 9 euros and 35 GB for 15.50 euros.

, Simyo offers 7 GB for 4 euros, 14 GB for 6 euros, 25 GB for 9 euros and 35 GB for 15.50 euros. With minute bonus , Digi offers 100 minutes and 1 GB for 3 euros or 100 minutes and 3 GB for 5 euros. Simyo also offers 100 minutes and 14 GB for 7.50 euros.

, Digi offers 100 minutes and 1 GB for 3 euros or 100 minutes and 3 GB for 5 euros. Simyo also offers 100 minutes and 14 GB for 7.50 euros. With unlimited minutes, Simyo offers 7 GB for 7.50 euros, Llamaya 20 GB for 10 euros and 30 GB for 15 euros, while Digi offers 40 GB for 20 euros.

You can access more details and other cheap rates depending on your coverage in the complete comparison of prepaid card mobile rates.

Who has the cheapest mobile contract rate?

Users interested in a mobile contract line, without the need to contract fiber with the same owner, this month of December 2021 the cheapest rates depending on the type of calls included are the following:

No calls included , Simyo offers 7 GB for 4 euros, 14 GB for 6 euros and 25 GB for 9 euros.

, Simyo offers 7 GB for 4 euros, 14 GB for 6 euros and 25 GB for 9 euros. With minute bonus , Digi offers 100 minutes and 1 GB for 3 euros or 100 minutes and 3 GB for 5 euros.

, Digi offers 100 minutes and 1 GB for 3 euros or 100 minutes and 3 GB for 5 euros. With unlimited minutes, Simyo offers 7 GB for 7.50 euros, Lowi 8 GB for 7.95 euros, and Xenet from 12 GB for 8 euros.

In addition, this month the rates for Orange, Pepephone, Euskaltel and Hits Mobile have been improved.

You can access more details and other rates depending on your coverage in the complete comparison of mobile contract rates, and in the comparison of rates with unlimited data.

Who has the cheapest fiber offer?

Users interested in a fiber internet connection at home, without having to contract a mobile phone with the same operator, this December 2021 you will find the following rates as a reference in minimum prices:

In addition, this month the rates for Orange, Yoigo and Simyo have been improved,

You can also know the rest of the operators that offer fiber and their conditions in the complete fiber-only comparison. And if you don’t have fiber coverage, you can also find out about other internet connection alternatives at home such as ADSL, 4G at home and satellite internet.

Who has the cheapest mobile and fiber combo?

Users interested in a combined fiber and mobile offering, this December 2021 you will find the following rates as a reference in minimum prices:

Fiber a 100 Mbps and mobile with 14 GB for 28.99 euros from Simyo.

for 28.99 euros from Simyo. Fiber a 300 Mbps and mobile with 24 GB for 34 euros, or with 60 GB for 37 euros from Digi.

for 34 euros, or with 60 GB for 37 euros from Digi. Fiber a 600 Mbps and mobile with 30 GB for 39.95 euros from Lowi.

for 39.95 euros from Lowi. Fiber a 600 Mbps and mobile with 50 GB for 44.90 euros of finetwork.

for 44.90 euros of finetwork. Fiber a 1,000 Mbps with mobile from 8 GB for 35 euros from Digi.

Taking into account other variables, such as fiber and mobile coverage, the availability of landlines, the accumulation of gigabytes, or the possibility of buying mobile phones in installments, other operators such as Pepephone, O2, Vodafone yu, Jazztel, Virgin telco or MásMóvil , they also stand out among the best cheap fiber and mobile combinations, as detailed in the comparison chart.

In addition, other changes have been updated this month: Pepephone’s increase in gigs and fiber speed, Simyo’s new speeds of up to 500 Mbps, Lowi’s increase in gigs, and Oceans’ new 1,000 Mbps fiber offering.

Families that, in addition to fiber, are interested in hiring at least two mobile lines under the same owner, will be able to enjoy discounts on additional mobile lines with some operators, so that customers cheapest family bundles with at least 20 GB on each mobile line They are as summarized in the graph, although you will also be able to know the price of adding more lines or other combined with less gigs in the complete comparison.

Who has the best mix of fiber, mobile and television?

Users interested in a combined offer of fiber, mobile and television, they will be able to choose mainly between the Movistar and Orange rates if they want to watch football, while Vodafone will be the cheapest as it includes less content by default, although it gives away HBO Max or Disney +.

You can also access more details of rates, channels and functions in the complete comparison of combined fiber + mobile + television and in the complete comparison of football prices.