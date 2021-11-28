Temperatures have plummeted these days and it shows a lot. Luckily for the winter accessories are designed for these days of intense cold and these scarves and caps for menThey will make your looks add style and make winter easier to wear.





With the scarves We can add color and variety of styles to our coats and trench coats, so it is convenient to have a good collection of them for the whole winter.





Scarves for men winter 2021/2022

If you are looking for a warm and classic scarf, plaid scarves They do not go out of style and look great over tailored coats.





VICSPORT Autumn and Winter Warm Scarf, Classic and Elegant Style Men’s Scarves

Bershka brings us this scarf from his sustainable collection at a very low price, for 12.99 euros.





If you are into the trend of logomania, this lettering scarf in black and white it will give a touch of elegance to your warmer looks.





Also the solid tone scarves they look great in winter, there are also shades like garnet or mustard that enliven the dark colors of winter.





Jack & amp; Jones Jacsolid Woven Scarf Noos Scarf, Red (Port Royale Port Royale), One Size for Men

Caps for men winter 2021/2022

The head is where we lose the coldest and it is essential to have cover on rainy, snowy or cold days. Be it wool or baseball caps, they can all look great also in winter.





Buff Knitted & amp; Fleece Band Hat Raisa Black Tricot and Polar Hat, Man, Black, One Size

Taking advantage of the fact that there are still clothes with discount from Black Friday, this Hurley black cap pairs well with all styles and is now discounted.





Hurley M Dri-Fit One & amp; Only 2.0 Hat Cap, Men, Black / White, L / XL

Warmer still is this short blue corduroy cap from Bershka.





Bershka also brings us the classic casual style beanie in various colors at a very reasonable price.





