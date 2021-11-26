The best memes of the consecration of River Plate against Racing with dedication to Boca Juniors

River Plate thrashed Racing Club and was crowned champion of the Professional League. In this way, the Millionaire added his 50th AFA title (adding national Leagues and Cups) and 68 stars throughout its history adding international hospitalizations.

Marcelo Gallardo, meanwhile, was able to break the drought and achieved the first local championship, since he had five national and seven international cups to his credit.

Of course, in social networks the memes exploded with which millionaire supporters made fun of the longtime classic, Boca Juniors. Also from Racing Club, due to his paternity in history, and with Fernando Gago, his coach, who suffered several Olympic laps from River Plate.

The best memes:

Article in development …

KEEP READING:

River Plate reached its 50th star of AFA and is the most national winner: this is the historical table of titles

The latest success of the Gallardo Revolution: consolidate the club’s youth

Gallardo, a living myth: he was one step in the table of titles from being the most winner in the history of River Plate

With River Plate champion, this is the table of the Professional League and the entrance to the Cups

The imposing reception of River Plate in an exulting Monumental stadium