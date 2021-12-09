Within the field of health there are multiple calls and then we share a very special one. It is about the “Carlos Castillo Salgado” Award and in this edition it seeks to recognize the best medical research on Covid-19. The winning work will receive 55 thousand pesos and other benefits. Below we share all the details so that you are encouraged to participate.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) through the Faculty of Medicine, in conjunction with the Mexican Foundation for Health, AC and the Global Public Health Observatory of the Bloomberg School of Public Health of Johns Hopkins University, issue the This call for the granting of the CARLOS CASTILLO SALGADO Award, with the purpose of distinguishing research works on COVID-19, carried out by researchers of Mexican nationality.

The requirements to participate are the following:

Be of age.

Have a valid official identification that proves Mexican nationality and age.

Carry out each and every one of the steps required for registration and participation in this call.

Accept the content of these Rules and the decisions made by the jury.

Disqualify the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the Mexican Foundation for Health, AC and the Global Public Health Observatory of the Bloomberg School of Public Health of the Johns Hopkins University, from responsibility for any violation of national and international property laws intellectual.

Postulated medical research papers on Covid-19 must comply with the following:

Only original works made in Mexico on COVID-19 that have not been submitted to another contest may participate.

They must be original, made individually or collectively.

They must be epidemiological or sociomedical in nature.

They must be subject to publication or recently published (period 2020-2021).

They must be written in Spanish or English.

They must be sent in pdf format, they cannot be longer than 10 pages; taking into account introduction, methodology, results, discussion and conclusions (any formal font that allows easy reading of the document may be used. Font size should be between 10 and 12 points, 1.5 spacing. References included in the works they will not be counted in the number of pages indicated.

They must send valid official identification that proves Mexican nationality and age.

Perform each and every one of the steps required for registration and participation.

The conveners reserve the right to publish, in the form of reports, the summaries of the works submitted.

Receipt and registration of jobs

The works should be sent to email [email protected] as of the publication of this call, until 12 midnight on December 15, 2021.

A letter of acceptance and participation in the contest must be sent, which must be signed by the authors and co-authors.

A copy of the work sent for publication or of the published work must be delivered, it must not include names of authors or the institutions in which the work was carried out.

The works will be evaluated by an independent Jury that will take into account the academic quality of the research work, its originality, the methodology used and the results obtained, as well as its contribution to the generation of knowledge about COVID-19.

The works that at the discretion of the Jury do not comply with the bases of the call, will not be considered.

Provide a contact phone number.

Who makes up the jury?

The Jury will be composed of the following:

a) Two members designated by the Fundación Mexicana para la Salud, AC

b) Two members designated by the Director of the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

c) One member designated by the Global Public Health Observatory of the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University.

The Jury may declare the award void.

Award and recognition

The award consists of $ 55,000.00 (fifty-five thousand pesos 00/100 mn) and a diploma of recognition.

The result will be announced on the web pages of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine and the Mexican Foundation for Health on February 15, 2022.

The winning person must send the information or documentation required by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, to be able to deliver the diploma and economic stimulus.

A recognition ceremony will be held in which the diploma and the economic stimulus will be awarded.

The date and place of the ceremony will be announced in due course, which will be subject to the sanitary provisions in force in Mexico City.

If you have any questions, you can review the call for the “Carlos Castillo Salgado” Award for medical research on Covid-19 at this link.