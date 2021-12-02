However, the title of Activision for telephones has been with us for a little over two years. So the players have had plenty of time to upload an enormous amount of levels and unlock new weapons, perks, or other items. For this reason, at a certain point it is really difficult to come out as the winner of the games. Although there are certain Map where you can achieve a large amount of experience points due to certain factors.

Nuketown is all chaos

The maps that you can find in COD: Mobile have not been created especially for the video game, but they are a compilation of available in the original installments of the saga.

One of them is Nuketown, a map much loved by players and that has been present in several main Call of Duty titles due to its popularity among users. The reason for his fame is due to his little size, generating games full of deaths where you can achieve a significant sum of experience.