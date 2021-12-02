However, the title of Activision for telephones has been with us for a little over two years. So the players have had plenty of time to upload an enormous amount of levels and unlock new weapons, perks, or other items. For this reason, at a certain point it is really difficult to come out as the winner of the games. Although there are certain Map where you can achieve a large amount of experience points due to certain factors.
Nuketown is all chaos
The maps that you can find in COD: Mobile have not been created especially for the video game, but they are a compilation of available in the original installments of the saga.
One of them is Nuketown, a map much loved by players and that has been present in several main Call of Duty titles due to its popularity among users. The reason for his fame is due to his little size, generating games full of deaths where you can achieve a significant sum of experience.
Nuketown is a nuclear test area with two houses that are separated by a main street where there are multiple vehicles serving as cover. This intermediate zone is the place where the real war usually takes place.
Tips for battle
Running into Nuketown is always synonymous with casualties and experience. Above all, if the game mode is Dominion, since the game will be of a longer time, obtaining the possibility of reaching many points.
To get the most out of the game there are some tips that you should take advantage of, although everything will depend on your style of play. Use short range weapons As submachine guns or shotguns it will be very useful if you are one of those who enter the enemy house to eliminate rivals.
Instead, another option is to use light machine guns to eradicate the enemy from afar. On this map there are several places where you can make the areas visible for which the opponents will come after reappearing.
A very advisable element is to equip yourself with devices that repel the damage of the grenades As the Trophy system, which will pulverize the thrown equipment. The fact of being a small map implies that the grenades can perfectly reach the center of the map from the spawn zones, so the explosions won’t stop.