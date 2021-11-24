The best "Lite" mobiles in history

This terminal presented in 2017 was one of the first phones of the Chinese company under this name. At that time he boasted of quite promising features like its Kirin 658 processor and its 3000 mAh battery with fast charging included.

Out of all the possible versions of smartphones there is one in particular that each time has more presence in the market. These are the Lite models, a reduced version of certain devices in order to guarantee similar properties, but less powerful, at a lower price. Today we review the best “Lite” of the history of mobiles.

It was one of the more affordable mid-range and complete of the moment. It offered standard performance without going beyond that, although it was a trend at the time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

It was the only member of the Note family to receive a Lite version, although Lite had rather little. Mainly because it enjoyed a exceptional power thanks to its eight-core Exynos 9810, but it is not the only facet in which it excelled.

He had with him a Infinty display with Super AMOLED panels and a battery with enough autonomy to not have to worry about charging the mobile for a long time.

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G

In this case we are talking about a smartphone that we already recommend this week due to its characteristics, although, as in the previous case of Lite does not have a piece. If this OPPO Find X3 Lite stands out for something, it is because it enjoys 5G connectivity and an ultra-fast charge.

But not only that, but it also has a built-in Super AMOLED screen and a processor Snapdragon 765 close to the last generation. All this and more for about 300 euros. One last.

LG G Pro Lite

Two things must be taken into account when talking about the LG G Pro Lite: it was launched in November 2013, which is why it is logical that it does not have such quality technology, and that it was the pioneer of this movement, compelling reason to include it in this list.

It was a device intended for the most common uses like calls or messaging. If we look at it with perspective, it was a terminal unique in its kind, especially if we mention that its battery enjoyed a capacity of 3140 mAh. A figure that allowed you to use it for hours and hours.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

We return again to the Chinese brand to mention another of its smartphones. The Huawei Mate 20 Lite had, obviously, a drastic improvement in performance of his classmates. It is what has to be launched a year later, that technology advances by leaps and bounds.

The battery and its CPU were the ones that noticed this change the most. The first was seen increased by almost 1000 mAh, while its chip was a Kirin 710. Be careful, this does not mean that the quality jump was not perceived in the rest of the components.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

If we talk about Xiaomi we do it from a firm where quality is assured. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is one of the latest launches of the company and the result could not be better.

This mobile is a safe bet given its price around 350 euros. A negligible amount when we perceive its powers as a Snapdragon 732G, an AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, a competent camera system and a battery with excessive autonomy and formidable fast charging.