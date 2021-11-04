We met Marta Hazas at Costello Río, a restaurant in Madrid’s Plaza General Maroto thanks to Tanqueray 0.0%. The actress is the new ambassador of the initiative ‘Comem00s? ‘ of the brand that proposes to recover the lunchtime menu on the return to work face-to-face. An invitation to a well-deserved lunch break and reconnect with colleagues, family and friends that we take the opportunity to discover, with the actress, the best leisure plans.

Marta welcomes us with the smile on her face that characterizes her. She has already tried the new alcohol-free gin and says she doesn’t notice the difference. “I think it’s great for when you meet for lunch one day at work. Eating with water is kind of sad.”

Are you one of those who is in favor of teleworking, 100% office or hybrid models? With this there is much debate.

In my case, I have to go to the “office” (call it filming or office) 100%, but I don’t have a definite opinion because I think there are jobs and jobs. The face-to-face part contributes to me and a hybrid is very good for my personality. I think I would waste my time at home a lot. There are times when to study the scripts I have to go away from home because otherwise I get entangled in doing things.

You actors went back to work physically before, but in a different way, right? How is everything done now? Can’t you see the faces of your fellow filmmakers who are not actors?

We were happily obliged to return. We really wanted, many shootings were paralyzed. Now what has changed is that there is a COVID department that is the one in charge of doing PCR tests every week and antigen testing three times a week, it depends on the producer and the platform. Especially they are done if you have contact with children or kisses, more physical.

Is rare? Like you don’t know people, do you?

It happened to me with the new series that I just finished. Until the end-of-shoot party that PCR performed on all of us, there were people who suddenly surprised you by their faces because you had always seen them with a mask.

Has there been fear among actors and actresses for losing jobs?

Yes. Fear that certain projects would not be resumed or that dates would overlap because the work was accumulating with other projects that were going to be shot later. The theater is what has suffered the most. We must recover the events that could not be done last year.

How does the return to the cinema and theater feel within the industry? They are no longer just platforms streaming.

It is very exciting to see that people are willing, that they are not afraid. The vaccine has been decisive and very important.





Going back to the idea of ​​reconnecting with colleagues, how have you done it in the industry? What plans do you have / do you have in mind? How do you have a good time with friends and colleagues? Are you more than breakfast, cerves de afterwork? Some key gambling den where the people of the sector move?

The nice thing is to do it for projects. He had missed finishing a shoot and going to have a drink on a terrace or at lunchtime instead of staying in the catering from the series go to a restaurant with colleagues. Each ate with his tupper in his dressing room. Everything was much more individual, more controlled.

We, the actors, do not own our time on the set. There is a sandwich cut where everyone has their toast and coffee when they arrive, but there is a shooting plan that must be fulfilled. What we do is go looking for the waiting hours and find out which colleagues are not in the same sequences as you to coincide.

What plans do you like to make?

I love the afterwork. Getting off work and being able to go have a non-alcoholic drink allows me to improvise them. I know I’m going to be lucid. I have to study later. I love improvisation and it was lost. Everything had to be planned a lot, book, look for terraces because you didn’t want to go indoors …

I would like to set up your leisure ‘to do list’ with autumn friends, what do you want to do? Tell me a restaurant you want to go to.

To the ‘Black coal’ (Calle de Juan Bravo, 37, Madrid).

And a trip you want to do?

I feel like Japan. I really want to. And Peru. I had planned to go to both before the pandemic.

A movie you want to see?

‘Maixabel’, that of Blanca Portillo who is now a serial compi and Luis Tosar.

A play?

‘Fariña’.

An exposition?

‘Magritte’s machine’ at the Thyssen.

A plan to escape the stress of the big city?

My plan is always to escape my house in Santander.





During the months of October, November and December, some of the most popular bars and restaurants cool from Madrid, Barcelona and Seville will serve special menus that can be enjoyed together with a combination of Tanqueray 0.0%. On Fridays, at Costello Río, there will be live micro theater plays.

