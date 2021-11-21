We cannot start elsewhere. One of the LEGO ideas that we liked the most is this set set in the masterpieces of Studio Ghibli animation.

The rest of the fans have also been impressed and, currently, it is the third most voted idea, widely exceeding 9,500 supporters. That makes it very possible that we will see it in stores in the future.

The box would contain 4 vignettes from some of Miyazaki’s most legendary films: Spirited Away, The Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro and Howl’s Moving Castle. I have already registered and voted, it is what there is.

LEGO Asterix the Gaul

The Serie Asterix the Gaul, by Uderzo and Goscinny, has marked the childhood of many children and has filled them with joy. Now, you may still be doing it in LEGO form.

The idea of ​​a set set in comics It has almost 9,000 props and represents the main characters (including Ideafix, Obelix’s dog), as well as Asterix’s own house, the Menhirs workshop and even a bonfire to roast wild boar and prepare the magic potion.

The LEGO toilet

You see wonders like the previous ones, or the model of the legendary SR-71 plane Blackbird and you think, how could I get over that? Obviously, with an idea of toilet for LEGO.

With 550 pieces, it includes a brush and a lid that can be raised and lowered so that you always forget to do it too. And attention, because is succeeding. More than 8,600 supports obtained and it still has twice the time left than the two previous projects.

If it even has the cistern mechanism and a miniature with a commemorative plaque. At this rate, in a couple of years at the LEGO store.

The LEGO Cat

Cat lovers have always had a slightly eccentric streak, so it’s not uncommon for this nearly 2,000-piece, Siamese-style LEGO cat to be on the rise.

It is practically a real size and does nothing. He stands there in front of his food bowl, judging you exactly the same as your real cat and making the same case to you, neither.

Even the LEGO staff have selected it as one of their favorite picks. The power of cats to achieve everything without moving a claw.

The Lost Ark of Indiana Jones

She doesn’t have much support, but she still has time for this one replica of the Ark of the Covenant featured in the first Indiana Jones movie. As you understand, we could not stop commenting on it.

800 pieces for a reproduction that we hope will be true to what happens when you open it.

The LEGO Commodore 64

We could not close without uniting our passion for technology, retro and LEGOs in this idea of ​​a reproduction of the legendary Commodore 64 computer.

It’s done original scale, along with 2 joysticks in a set with a total of more than 2500 pieces.

So you already know. If you like LEGO, enter, vote your favorite idea and propose yours. Who knows? After all, LEGO has even brought out a figure of the rabbit from Nesquik.