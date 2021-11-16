A quick and easy wall solution with a low profile frame offering two well-designed display surfaces. Without a doubt, the best to start in this home theater.

Phoenix Screen 300 m: one for all

The alternative of Phoenix Technologies is a screen that will serve you for all kinds of projections, thanks to its 1: 1 format. A completely square standard in which you can enjoy movies or use it in a more professional environment.

It has a retractable action mechanism so you can fit it into any space. And the best thing is that it offers a diagonal of 169 inches. If you are looking for an affordable screen for the office, school or living room, this is a very interesting option.

Vamvo 16: 9: widescreen with stand

If you are looking for a large and economical screen with 16: 9 aspect ratio the Vamvo it may be exactly what you are looking for. Thanks to its dimensions you will be able to obtain projections of up to 120 inches, with an ideal format for films.

But the best is hidden in its sides, because it has a folding side support that includes two feet so that you can place it anywhere without making a great effort.

Phoenix Display-350: one of the largest

If 120 inches are a bit too short, you can try this model from Phoenix. A screen with 1: 1 format that develops a diagonal of 197 inches. More than enough for any home and even professional use.

Thanks to its matte white finish, it guarantees a bright, clear and sharp image. In addition, its roll-up stand has the possibility of adding a motor to control it through its remote control.

Seymour Screen Excellence Series-1: a premium screen

With the Series-1 from Seymour Screen Excellence you can be sure that you take home one of the best displays on the market. Its revamped design features ultra-thin edges to make the image stand out.

The frame consists of four pieces to achieve diagonals of up to 200 ”, which will allow you to feel the entire cinema experience in your own living room. In addition, you can choose the 16: 9 or 2:37 format depending on the use you want to give it.

Motorized screens for projectors

Lastly, we look at some of the powered options. This is the most comfortable functionality, but also the one that makes the final price of this type of large screen more expensive.

Stewart Luxus Grande: gigantic size

Stewart They boast of being the pioneer manufacturer of really large retractable screens and with their Luxus Grande they deliver what they promise. This product has three sizes ranging from 300 to 540 inches.

Sizes very thought for the environment of professional movie theaters and lounges, but perhaps they can make your cinephile dream come true. Best of all, thanks to its intelligent control you can remove or hide it with the push of a button.

Seymour Screen Excellence Retractable: quality motorization

Retractable Screen Series Seymour-Screen Excellence feature a velvet edge with tech Infinite Black. This allows them to perfectly absorb light overexposure to keep the image with a sharp, high-contrast edge.

In addition, its Uni-tab system allows to operate its entire mechanism more silently, and hides the side cables to offer a more contained design. All with diagonals ranging from 80 to 150 inches depending on the model you choose.

Elite Screens Evanesce Tab Tension: for top homes

Design and comfort come together in this Elite Screens screen. The Serie Evanesce Tab Tension It allows its installation on the ceiling, which is completely hidden once you have finished using it.

It has a 16: 9 aspect ratio and allows screen sizes up to 180 inches. In addition, it includes a remote control with which you will not have to worry about anything to open it.

Bonus: Gemmy Deluxe Airblown – an inflatable screen

We finish with a most striking option, but that may be what you are looking for. It’s about the inflatable display Airblown, which allows you to take your projection outdoors. It has a diagonal of up to 144 inches with a 16: 9 aspect ratio.

You can use its stand to place it literally anywhere, even on surfaces with water, which can be a perfect solution for summer nights at the pool.

Moviegoers welcome: these are the biggest screens

If you already have a projector quality and you want to get the most out of it, the next purchase should be a screen top. And in this list we have analyzed some of the largest that you can find on the market.

As always, the use you are going to make of it will determine which format you should choose: 1: 1 for educational or professional uses, format panoramic to enjoy the best movies and ultra-wide if you are going to project only this type of content.

And if you want to give an extra comfort and, why not say it, exclusivity to your installation, the motorized models will make you feel like you are in a real movie theater in your own home.