If we have to make a classification of which are the most important points for any person to progress in the gym, we would say that Follow these following points, since they are the ones that will make you meet your training goals.

How to choose your gym well

It is important that what you do, you like

This is the main point that will sustain everything, since any exercise you do should like it and it should fill you, this makes the adherence of the training in your day to day more effective.

What you do in sports should not be a specific matter for a specific objective, but rather it should be something that you are passionate about so that a habit is generated. A perfect training routine is going to be of no use if you don’t enjoy it and if you can’t get into a habit with it.

Managing the set of variables that have to do with training

Managing repetitions, volume, intensity, and frequency are variables that you must take into account when establishing a routine plan, since it is the one that will make the difference.

Each physical objective has a differentiation in these variables, that is, you will not do exactly the same if you are losing weight than if you are hypertrophying.





Progress will advance

It is useless if you handle variables well if there is no progress behind it, and this is very important if you want to advance.

If you always do the same you will not progress in your goals, in fact the key that we will discuss below is important for you to progress in the gym.

Exercise selection is key

The exercises will be the toolbox that will allow us to play with adherence, volume, intensity and frequency, and it will allow you to make the correct progression of these exercises.

Exercise selection is key to being able to generate the highest percentage of your physical progress.

