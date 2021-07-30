You like to sing? This is the opportunity to show everyone what you are capable of. </p><div>

Music is one of the most beautiful and popular artistic expressions that exists, and technology brings us closer to it. Currently we can find applications to learn to play musical instruments, to download music for free, and much more.

But if you have singing skills, nothing better than getting an app that allows you to demonstrate it. So so that you can show all your talent, we bring you a list with the best Karaoke apps for iOS and Android. Turn up the volume, tune your voice, and get ready to sing along.

Sing Karaoke with The Voice

If you are a fan of the La Voz program, you cannot stop downloading this fantastic application. Here you can find and sing your favorite songs of any genre and artist you like. And you can also share content with a community of more than 100 million people who love karaoke and La Voz as much or more than you.

You can too see thousands of fans like you and interact with them within the application. You can even do a duet with one of them and create a dream show together.

Download | Android | ios

Smule

Smule has been around since 2012, so it has had plenty of time to establish itself as one of the best apps of its kind. Also, it is a great option for singing a cappella, alone or with friends, you can record yourself and then add some special effects to your voice or video with just a few taps to your screen.

And if that was not enough, gives you the possibility to get closer to your favorite artists and singers, and you can find many big and small artists on the platform. And of course, you will find other amateur and enthusiastic singers like you and interact with them whenever you want.

Download | Android | ios

Houseparty

If you have friends who are willing to sing and want to play other games, Houseparty has everything you need. This application allows you to connect with your friends in a unique and fun way and offers you the possibility to do it with up to 10 people, as you would in Zoom, FaceTime or some of the best video calling apps of the moment.

The great thing about Houseparty is that you can also play and sing with the people you are chatting with. Another interesting feature of the app is that it also allows you to connect your Fortnite account to broadcast and show your skills without leaving the application. Without a doubt, it is the perfect application to connect and have fun with your loved ones, no matter how far away they are.

Download | Android | ios

Starmaker

If you don’t have the kind of friends who like karaoke very much, you can use this app to find people who like to sing as much as you do. StarMaker has a large community of more than 50 million users who enjoy singing and listening to music around the world.

It doesn’t matter if you like rock, pop or reggae, you will find someone who shares your musical tastes and who wants to duo with you. You can too sing solo and broadcast live for your friends and fans to hear you performing your favorite songs.

Download | Android | ios

Sing karaoke

This app has over a million songs for you to choose and sing with the soul. You can choose from classical music from the 80s to the latest musical trends, as well as recording yourself and adding spectacular effects to your work. In case you need additional inspiration, you can access the app’s feed and see the performances shared by thousands of people.

Another interesting aspect of the application is that you can sing many songs for free, since free songs added every day. If you want full access to the latest and greatest hits, you will need to pay for a premium subscription.

Download | Android | ios

