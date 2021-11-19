The best intermittent fasting apps for iOS and Android

Intermittent fasting is very fashionable these days, and nothing better than using an app to have everything under control.

Intermittent fasting It has become one of the most popular and effective ways to adopt healthier eating habits and stay at our ideal weight. But, like any other regimen of this type, keeping track of your progress is the best way to be successful.

Fortunately, there are several ways to measure your performance and to find new alternatives to comply with the established plans, and technology can be your great ally in this process. That’s right, you can find, for example, a wide variety of kitchen apps and other tools. To help you in this process, we have prepared for you a list with Top 5 Intermittent Fasting Apps for iOS and Android.

Zero

This is one of the best intermittent fasting apps for beginners that you can find in your favorite app store. Zero offers an excellent selection of articles and videos with all the necessary information to enter the world of intermittent fasting.

It allows you to create a personalized fasting schedule, And you can also choose between several pre-established plans and define your own goals. It is an application that promotes intermittent fasting, but also tracks other things like weight and your sleep. Its download is completely free, although it has a premium version that offers many more functions.

Download | Android | ios

BodyFast

If you are looking for an intermittent fasting app that is very popular with lovers of this diet, then BodyFast is for you. It is an app based in Germany, which has more than 17 million downloads and that can be your gateway to this underworld.

The app offers you several modalities and it even makes it easy for you to change the type of fasting according to the day of the week and your personal goals. To keep users motivated, the app features weekly challenges and prizes that will make the journey to a healthy lifestyle more entertaining.

Download | Android | ios

Window

This application is one of the few that allows users alternate between the durations of the fasting and feeding periods. It has a weight tracker and offers a wide variety of fasts, including options for beginners and users who want to do OMAD (one meal a day).

Other features include water fasting and scheduling windows to eat ahead. The premium version of the application allows you to attach notes and photos on a daily basis, as well as choose from the most popular fasting plans of the moment.

Download | Android | ios

Fastient

Fastient is the perfect choice for those looking a basic intermittent fasting app, since it is very intuitive and easy to use. It has all the features you would expect from a fasting app, including calendars, progress, and more.

It also comes with a space where you can write your notes or experiences about the fasting process to maintain responsibility. This app has a very well built interface that allows users to view their data in easy-to-read graphs. As if that were not enough, you have the possibility of accessing all the information and progress both in the application and on your computer.

Download | Android | ios

Vora

We close our list with Vora, a basic tracker that comes with most of the features you need to start to adopt better eating habits. Here you can keep track of all your recent fasts and track your progress.

The app encourages users to publish everything about their fasting process on the main social networks of the moment, from the same platform. Is available in a free version for iOS, and if you want you can upgrade to the Pro version to unlock many more features.

Download | ios

Intermittent fasting is a dietary trend that has gained quite a bit of popularity in recent years due to the success that many have experienced. However, no diet is complete without a good exercise plan to complement it. So we invite you to consult our selection of the best apps to exercise at home.

