If you are one of those who does not like Christmas, nor, of course, getting involved with decorative excesses at IKEA you will be able to find your great ally because many of their decorations of this date flee from the more traditional concepts and focus on illuminate and put a natural touch at home.

Christmas is near but, above all, the December bridge is near, or the most important date for our houses to be filled with trees, nativity scenes, lights and various Christmas decorations. And this will be so, unless you are one of those who openly declare that They don’t like Christmas or of those who do not have time or desire to dedicate a great day of assembly and disassembly, – little is said about the laziness of disassembling the tree – to these matters.

Regardless of the reason you don’t like Christmas, if you don’t want to be accused by friends and family of being a grinch, we remind you that there are Christmas decorations that are not exclusive to Christmas. As incongruous as it may seem, there are ornaments that only try to bring a warm and bright atmosphere to the house in the coldest winter months.

Ornaments that seem to refer more to creating the well-known “hygge” atmosphere so Nordic, and that we can incorporate at home without mounting, literally no nativity scene and to complete a simple decoration without artifice. To achieve this, one of the best options is to turn to Ikea. The Swedish store has two of its main Christmas motifs, lighting and nature. And both are perfect to include a small ornament at home in the form of a lamp, branch or plant wreath that does not directly refer to a Christmas theme and that also you can enjoy all winter.

Window lighting in darker months bear





A lamp for the shelves, window openings … As it works with batteries, they can be placed in any place. STRÅLA LED table decoration in the shape of a flower, battery operated for 10 euros





In the shape of a white star, as this screen is perforated, it creates a very beautiful lighting. 70 cm white lampshade 5 euros





Candlesticks are not exclusive to Christmas. This beech wood base model includes three lights (also battery-operated) 25 euros

The vases are filled with branches instead of flowers

The vases at Christmas can be filled with branches and typical winter plants, instead of flowers. Decorating them or not, with a typical tree ornament is another option, for the more “animated”.





The most wintery branch is this white model. It measures 63 cm approx and has a price of 3 euros





The most Christmas option is this artificial bouquet that includes pine cones and stars. Size 40 cm high for 3 euros





Another 55 cm high asparagus branch from only 1 euro

Less Christmas wreaths are also at Ikea

If you want everyone to believe that if you like Christmas, at the door or entrance to make it look good. It does not have to have bells, red bows or tinsel.





You can make them yourself naturally but if you don’t like DIY, how about these simple crowns to decorate doors and walls?





With 38 cm cypress branches 3 euros





37 cm star-shaped artificial crown 3 euros





Artificial crown, of logs and with red leaves of 22 cm 3 euros

