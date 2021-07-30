The best ideas to have a virtual date with a partner

Just because you're away from your partner doesn't mean you can't have the best of dates. </p><div>

Advances in technology have brought people together in ways, until recently, unthinkable. The main video conferencing apps, for example, can keep us connected and communicated regardless of distance and even many couples have known how to maintain their relationship in this way. Especially in times as turbulent as those we have experienced recently thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, we cannot deny that being in a long distance relationship is difficult, especially when you are miles away from that special someone. Fortunately, with a little ingenuity and a good internet connection you can still have a virtual date with your partner. And here we show you the best ideas to achieve it without dying trying.

A movie night will always be special, even if it is from a distance

Who says you need to be in the same room with your partner to watch a movie together? There are many ways to do it from a distance. Teleparty, for example, it is a free app to watch TV and movies remotely. All you need to do is install its extension for Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, choose a streaming platform, and select what you want to watch.

Look also | How to watch Netflix with your friends online

Share the URL of the movie with your partner to enjoy this experience together. Currently, the platform allows users to stream content from services such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney +, among others, on your computer or laptop.

They can also attend a concert together

See your favorite artists live It is an amazing experience and one that you will surely want to share with the person you love. With more and more artists broadcasting their shows live, it’s easier than ever to watch a virtual concert. You just need to know where to find them.

Our recommendation in this case is that you go to the website of Songkick to discover the best live performances from around the world. All you have to do is one click on the name of your favorite band or artist to join the live stream and enjoy the best music with your partner.

A tour of the best museums in the world is also an option

If your partner is far away, you will not be able to visit art galleries and museums together, but the good news is that you can do it from home. This experience will not only bring you closer to that person, but also will broaden your cultural horizons.

According to your preferences, you can go through the British Museum, the Louvre, the Dalí Theater-Museum or the Vatican Museums. If your passion is natural history, you can take your partner on a virtual tour of the Smithsonian National Museum. Tours are organized by category, including current, past, and permanent exhibits, and span all spaces in the venue.

A cooking class can be useful and fun

It is no secret to anyone that cooking and romance go hand in hand, And in today’s digital age, distance is no longer an issue. If you like everything related to food, you can always sign up for virtual cooking classes and ask your partner to do the same. Think of this as an opportunity to learn something new and have fun together.

Currently, you can watch live cooking classes through Zoom or other platforms. Most classes in this style last 90 to 120 minutes and participants have the opportunity to prepare and cook gourmet dishes. Once you’ve finished cooking, you can eat “together” with your partner via Facetime with which you can even make group video calls. You can also use Skype or other video messaging platforms.

You can also play the best online games

Few things can beat a night of games as a couple, And doing it online can keep you close to your favorite person, as well as allowing both of you to enjoy a fun challenge and break the routine. Ideally, look for video games that support video calling, but if your favorite title lacks this feature, use Discord to chat by voice while you play. This free app is compatible with Linux, Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS devices.

When it comes to game selection, there are thousands of options available, and depending on the game you choose, you can also invite mutual friends to join the competition. Remember that at the end of the day what you want is to spend a different moment with your partner, even if the distance keeps them far away.

And you, Do you have any other ideas for a good virtual date?