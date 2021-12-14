If you are looking for the ultimate electric scooter, let us surprise you with our proposals.

The means of transport that we use in the present they’re so varied It seems that walking has become something that people do bland and without the intention of being different from others. You can see, in the big cities of the country, to young and old to use bikes conventional, electric bikes, hoverboards, electric scooters, roller skates and a host of other gadgets as a way to get around the streets. If you are looking for a new hoverboard, nothing to do with the flying skates from Back to the Future, here we show you five products perfect to release when you feel like it the most.

Hoverboard GeekMe

We start our list of recommendations with a product so fun to use as interesting in terms of its benefits. This hoverboard has a smart balance technology fourth generation, with an increase in autonomy of a 55% compared to the previous model. These skates have followed a strict quality control, in accordance with European standards. Its attractive led lights and the incorporation of bluetooth speakers make this product a perfect companion for adventures, with the particularity that you can also use it kart mode, with which you will have a thousand and one ways to have fun.

Hoverboard M MEGAWHEELS

As it seems that these products need to attract attention, we invite you to meet a hoverboard with a bold designwheels 6.5 inch, lights Led, displacement of self-balancing Y rubber tires solid. The maximum load that transports the skate is of 70 kilograms, weighing about 7 kilograms. Has certification IP54 and his loading time it is about three hours. This product also has bluetooth speakers incorporated and has RoHS certification, which ensures that all electrical systems and components are safe. Without a doubt, no child will be unhappy with the purchase of this fun electric scooter.

Hoverboard MARKBOARD

If you want improve performance and power of the two previous options, surely you want to take a look at this product, which has two powerful engines, being able to move to speeds higher than 15 kilometers per hour and that can transport up to 75 kilograms of weight. The battery is from one great quality and is built to last as long as possible, whatever its use, and includes a overload protection system Of the same. It also includes bluetooth speaker, to be able to share your favorite music. The hoverboard is certified according to European standards and they are easy to use that any child will learn to do it in 30 minutes.

Hoverboard RCB

We return to the world of winning combinations with the mixture of a hoverboard and a go kart. This electric scooter has 6.5 inch wheels, a fairly common size in this segment, and has two powerful engines to be able to reach the 15 kilometers per hour under normal conditions. The battery is built with elements that prevent overheating and short circuits. The wheels are made in rubber and the led lights They will allow you to use the skate safely at night. You can enjoy your music while skating thanks to the bluetooth speaker that it incorporates, since you will simply have to connect your mobile phone to the skateboard and you will be able to enjoy while you walk the streets of your city.

Hoverboard RCB Off Road

If you are looking for a product aimed at adult audience, this last recommendation is what you were waiting for. The skate that concerns us has less showy colors and a pair of LED lights to be able to see at night, without the range of colors of the aforementioned models. Has two powerful engines, with 8.5 inch wheels, to be used both on smoother roads and in places where gravel is more protagonist. Thanks to the app for mobile devices you will be able to control speed values, check the power, see the autonomy or use the navigation. You can travel up to 20 kilometers, being the time of recharge from two to three hours, reaching a speed maximum of 15 kilometers per hour. The product is certificate Under the high quality control of UL2272, CE and RoHS standard.

