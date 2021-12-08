The best home remedies for the flu

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Some natural ingredients have properties that help relieve flu symptoms. This time we detail the most effective ones.

The use of home remedies for the flu continues despite the wide variety of pharmacological products for the same purpose. Ingredients such as garlic, honey and lemon, among others, they continue to represent an option to calm the symptoms of this condition. How to use them? What does science say about its properties?

To the surprise of many, there are investigations that support the positive effects of some natural products in calming discomforts such as nasal congestion, phlegm and discomfort. So, if this condition afflicts you, be sure to try the options that we present below. Take note!

5 home remedies for the flu you should try

Often times, the flu evolves with the days and improves without the need for specific treatment. Nevertheless, its symptoms are bothersome and can disrupt daily activities. Therefore, it is convenient to know some home remedies that help to cope with it. Let’s look at several interesting preparations.

1. Garlic, honey and lemon tea

Garlic has been one of the main ingredients in home remedies against the flu. According to a study disclosed in Trends in Food Science and Technology, This ingredient has immunomodulatory properties that help improve the response against viruses. In fact, its potential as an antiviral is recognized.

In this case, it is combined with honey and lemon, two ingredients that provide nutrients that also strengthen the immune system. Honey, in particular, has been used as adjuvant against symptoms such as coughing and irritation of the respiratory tract. Do you dare to try it?

Ingredients

3 garlic cloves.

1/2 lemon.

1 tablespoon of honey (15 g).

1 cup of water (250 ml).

Preparation mode

To start, crush the garlic cloves and place them in a pot of water. Let the preparation boil for 5 minutes and add the lemon. Strain the drink and add the honey. Consume one cup a day for 3 weeks.

Garlic is a food with antiviral properties. That is why it is used in the framework of influenza pictures.

2. Ginger tea

In traditional medicine, fresh ginger is one of the most widely used natural ingredients to soothe cold and flu symptoms. According to a article published in International Journal of Health Sciences (IJHS), Its antiviral qualities are largely due to its content of phenolic compounds, like gingerol. This, among other things, stimulates the defenses and reduces fever.

Ingredients

Fresh ginger (15 g).

1 tablespoon of honey (10 g).

1 cup of water (250 ml).

Lemon (optional)

Preparation mode

First, mince the fresh ginger. Then add it to a cup of boiling water and let it steep for 10 minutes. Strain the drink and add the honey and lemon. Repeat its consumption 2 or 3 times a day for 2 weeks.

3. Elder tea

A recent study shared in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies reported that elderberry can be a safe option for treating viral respiratory infections. This is largely due to its anti-inflammatory and antiviral effects. Although more studies are required, its moderate use is considered safe.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of elderberry leaves (30 g).

1 teaspoon of linden (15 g).

1 cup of water (250 ml).

Preparation

Bring the water to a boil and, when it comes to a boil, add the plants. Cover the drink and let it rest for 10 minutes. After this time, filter with a strainer and consume. Take it every night before going to bed for 2 to 3 weeks.

4. Aloe vera, lemon and honey juice

Aloe vera gel is known for its antiulcer and cosmetic properties. What many do not know is that it also acts as an antiviral.

A shared review in journal Molecules endorses these effects and explains that they are due to its polysaccharides. Combined with lemon and honey, its effects are increased, in addition to having a better flavor.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of aloe vera (30 g).

1 lemon

1 tablespoon of honey (15 g).

Preparation

Add the aloe vera gel to a bowl and mix it with lemon and honey. If you want a more homogeneous mixture, beat it in the blender. Consume the drink 2 times a day for 3-4 days.

Note: avoid exceeding its consumption, since it has a laxative effect.

5. Echinacea tea

Due to its concentration of flavonoids, echinacea has been used as a supplement to promote well-being in the presence of various pathologies. The evidences suggest that it has positive effects in relieving upper respiratory tract infections. Therefore, it is a good complement to reduce flu symptoms.

Ingredients

1 cup of water (250 ml).

1 tablespoon of dried echinacea leaves (10 g).

Preparation

Bring the cup of water to a boil. Once it reaches the boiling point, add the echinacea and cover. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes. Next, strain the drink and drink it. Drink 2 cups a day for 1 week.

Consumption recommendations

In general, moderate and occasional consumption of these remedies is considered safe. However, it must be taken into account that they are not exempt from causing side effects. Therefore, before ingesting them it is convenient to inquire about it.

Nor should it be ignored that they may have contraindications and drug interactions. In this sense, if you have a pre-existing disease or if you are under any treatment, it is best to consult your doctor.

These natural remedies for the flu can be used without abuse. In general, they are safe.

What should you remember about home remedies for the flu?

Home remedies are a good option to alleviate the annoying symptoms of the flu. In fact, there is evidence to support its benefits against this respiratory infection.

In any case, it is advisable to moderate its consumption to avoid unwanted reactions. It may take 3 to 5 days to feel an improvement. If there are signs of complications, it is best to see a doctor.

