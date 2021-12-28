Those who live in flats or neighborhood communities do not know the curiosities that come with having a garden, so beautiful What complicated to maintain, well cared for, and they do not know that they are necessary weather, patience Y good tools to make it perfectly flawless. On this occasion, we wanted to bring you the best hedge trimmers, those that will allow you to keep weeds and plants that decorate the exterior of your house at bay. In the following paragraphs you will discover the best selection of products for him garden.

BLACK + DECKER GTC1845L20 Hedge Trimmer

We start this dirt road and plants with a product from the reputed company BLACK + DECKER, which will provide us with a fast and efficient way to cut hedges thanks to its 18V lithium battery, perfect for pruning both large hedges and some medium ones. Their diamond cutting blades and of double action is it so laser sharpened, which will serve to make cuts cleaner and with less vibration. The blade length It is 45 centimeters and the space between the teeth is 18 millimeters. With each charge you will have the capacity to cut up to 150 meters online. The sale set includes a battery lithium and charger.

Bosch EasyHedgeCut hedge trimmer

If the above company is recognized throughout the world, what about Bosch, a company that accompanies us in every corner of the home and that also presents its own hedge trimmer proposal. On this occasion, we are facing a product of light weight Y balanced to trim those smaller hedges, and that has a high speed motor420W, in order to achieve powerful, fast and clean cuts. We were already talking about balanced weight, but its ergonomic handles They are used to work comfortably in any position. The blade length It is 45 centimeters and design with a gap between teeth from 16 millimeters It is used for light trimming work.

VonHaus hedge trimmer

We change third and we show you below a telescopic hedge trimmer, whose bar extends to 2.44 meters and with a weight that does not exceed 4 kilograms. The user can choose between six rotation positions, in a spectrum from 45 ° to 90 °, to achieve a horizontal and vertical cut precise. The safety trigger two-stage is manufactured to prevent accidental operation and hand guard It is used for safer use. In addition, the hedge trimmer has a soft grip handle and one strap for him shoulder. His battery It is 20V and has double action laser cutting blades 41 centimeters.

Einhell GH-EH 4245 hedge trimmer

We continue with a product of the company Einhell. East hedge trimmer has a lot of weight light, which is ideal for comfortable handling and its non-slip grip it will give you a plus of security, as well as its security switch two-handed and clip to relieve cable tension. Its handles ensure a optimal ergonomics and the large surface hand guard is suitable for proper handling. The cover of the blades of the product are aluminum and their own blades are built in steel laser cut and diamond polished. The metal gear gives the hedge trimmer a long service life.

HYCHIKA hedge trimmer

We approach a product of the company HYCHIKA, a hedge trimmer that has a brushless motor, improving its useful life and maximizing its efficiency and durability. The blade length It is 60 centimeters, with a cutting diameter of 26 millimeters for superior performance. The dual blade design reduces vibration and the product also has two 18V batteries, to be able to work longer. This hedge trimmer also has the security as main feature, with a plastic safety guard and a protection head.

Bosch AHS 45-16 hedge trimmer

We will finish this review to the best hedge trimmer of the market with another product of the company Bosch, in this case a hedge trimmer of a simpler size and appearance and that will help you cut small hedges and perform jobs that require speed and efficiency. You will be able to prune small and medium-sized hedges, with a 1 meter maximum. The product is perfect for long working hours, since we are dealing with an article of a weight very reduced, reaching the 2.6 kg. Another important factor for a comfortable work is that it has a reduced size, with a blade length from 45 centimeters, and a motor powerful, with a total of 420W.

