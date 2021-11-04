If you want to prepare for winter, what better than a few pieces of heated clothing. Go out without being cold thanks to these accessories that will also give you style.

Like every year, winter is coming and that means being cold. We cannot always be in the comfort of our home, so when we go outside we can freeze.

To avoid this there are heated clothing items. These pieces use technology so that our bodies do not lose temperature so that we can go from one place to another without fear of catching a cold.

These garments they have small resistors that heat up thanks to electrical energy. They are located inside and are powered by a battery that can be easily removed for recharging, or with a USB cable that you can connect to an external battery.

These garments are completely safe and there is nothing to fear except that we run out of battery in the middle of a blizzard, which is difficult since all the examples that we are going to give you are especially durable.

If you are interested, here is a list of the garments that will not give heat when we need it:

Heated scarf

One of the first elements that cools us when we go out in the open is the neck. A normal scarf can make us warm, but this heated scarf will be able to do it for 6 hours with its 5,000 mAh battery.

Costs 35.99 euros, with a style that goes hand in hand with its quality to keep us warm. In addition, it weighs almost nothing and is comfortable to wear.



This scarf will help us stay even warmer in winter. At the touch of a button, we will feel the heat of its internal heating elements, which are powered by a battery that has a range of 6 hours and is easily recharged.

Heated gloves

We can also choose to wear some thermal gloves with built-in heating. The Rishaw brand brings us this accessory that, in addition to giving us heat, are waterproof, have a touch screen and three heat modes to choose from.

They are unisex and you can choose between their sizes to take the ones you like the most. they cost 69.99 euros and they will be able to help you even in the snow.



With this pair of gloves you can go to the mountains and not get cold at all. It has three temperature modes and a 4000 mAh battery that will last you up to 8 hours. Its touch screen will allow us to regulate the heat and protect us not only from the cold, but they are also waterproof. Read: official specs, price and release date

Heated jacket

If we really want to protect ourselves, we will need something that covers our entire torso. This is what the PROSmart heated jacket, which has heat plates in 3 different zones to keep the whole torso warm.

You can choose between three heat modes and its removable battery will last up to 10 hours. And if that was not enough, it is waterproof and its hood can be adjusted to our head so that neither water nor cold enters us. Its value is 119.99 euros.



This coat will protect us from the cold, letting us go anywhere no matter how inhospitable it may be. It has a 12v battery that can last up to 8 hours in its lowest heat mode. It has three different temperatures to adapt to the climate and its fabric is waterproof.

Heated vest

If we go to really cold places, under the jacket we would need a good vest that offers us more heat. In this sense, we can also count on a PROSmart heated vest with fleece lining and it will infuse us with heat between 40 and 60 degrees, depending on what temperature level we choose.

Its battery is actually a 10,000 mAh Power Bank that can last 10 hours, but it also serves to recharge our mobile. If we want it, we will have to pay the 104.99 euros that it costs.

Heated socks

Finally, there is nothing like keeping your feet warm. If you are one of those who immediately feel cold on the fingers or the sole, These Fasola socks also bring us 3 different temperatures and a long-lasting battery with 5 hours of autonomy.

They can be put in the washing machine and will prevent our feet from getting frozen. Its value is 69.99 euros and they seem to us the perfect complement for the coldest nights.



No more cold feet. These socks will reach us in the middle of the calf and will warm us in any of its 3 heat modes. Its 4000 mAh battery will last us up to 5 hours so that we face the worst of storms. They can be washed by hand and also in the washing machine.

With all these elements we are prepared not to go through a bit of cold. Whether from the wind or the snow, no part of our body will need more heat.

Now that you have these options at your disposal, you can go out more and when you get home, with the heating or the heaterYou will be very comfortable and the winter will pass you by in no time.