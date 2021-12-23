The long-awaited Christmas holidays are the ideal time of year to enjoy free time. But especially, to enjoy and in all possible ways, those elusive streaming catalogs for which they never have time. The wait is over: now you have the opportunity to see all the content that you have not had the time to enjoy properly. Especially, HBO Max series offers you a wide selection with the best of the moment.

Those multi-award-winning and exclusive that everyone talks about. Above all, the great content that the cable giant inherited from its online twin. A collection that covers all kinds of discoveries, news and good stories that you will want to see.

With nothing to do at Christmas? Even better. The time has come to enjoy everything that HBO Max has for you and you will be able to enjoy it exclusively through its streaming platform. With options for all tastes, you will surely find something for you in this quick list.

Mare of Easttown (Season One)

The sensation series of the year will surprise you with its way of turning the typical detective procedural into something more dense and intelligent. Starring Kate Winslet, it’s a curious look at the claustrophobic atmosphere of a small town with too many secrets.

The HBO series Max caused a sensation at the 2021 Emmy Awards, where Winslet won an award for her splendid performance. It is one of the emblematic series of the year for HBO and that you can now enjoy on its streaming service.

The White Lotus

This atypical view of what happens in a luxury hotel in a week is equally brilliant and uncomfortable. Not only because his tricky and singular script, but also because of the almost grotesque point of view about the complexity of its characters.

There is a strange vision about identity, fear, insecurities and power, that make the series unexpected and hard. On the other hand, the very black humor is the essential ingredient for this rare combination of good elements.

Secrets of a marriage

Based on the homonymous work by Ingmar Bergman, the HBO series Max explores the different stages of a marriage on the verge of collapse. With an attention to the tiny tragedy of heartbreak that moves, it is also a very hard look at human nature. Both things create a completely different conception of the usual contemporary dramas about pain and suffering.

A gem that will undoubtedly mark a milestone in the way of understanding the complexity of human emotions.

Gossip girl

The series of rich kids par excellence, it is part of the HBO Max catalog, both in its current and original versions. If you want to enjoy again a phenomenon that changed the vision of youth series on television, this is the right time. Not only because you will be able to see the origin of the whole story (you can find the entire six seasons in the catalog), but also to better understand the new story.

None of that convinces you? What if we told you that Kristen Bell came back for the reboot?

The Vampire Diaries

When the two vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore fall in love with the same woman, immortality takes on another meaning. One of the first series about supernatural romance, the series comes to HBO Max with its 8 full seasons.

The story, based on the books by Lisa Jane Smith, hit the screen to become a television milestone. Now you can enjoy it in one fell swoop during those long Christmas break evenings.