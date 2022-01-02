Once they have conquered the world of series, streaming platforms are trying to take over the entire film industry. Be it with simultaneous premieres in theaters and platforms, quickly buying the rights to large productions or creating them themselves, their offer is increasing.

With this approach, HBO Max has arrived in Spain together with an enviable catalog that will grow as the months go by. Although they have some of the best series of today, such as Succession, it is in the cinematographic where they hope to succeed.

Starting from that idea we have prepared a report with some of the best movies that you can only find on HBO Max and that you should not miss. Many are well known, but there are also others that have a lower budget or that have not been highlighted in the media,



HBO Max competes in this approach with Disney +, Netflix and the future Paramount + when it launches in Spain. They cannot afford to fail and they seem well aware of this, as we will see.

Index with the best HBO Max exclusive movies

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

HBO Max, formerly HBO, lived hand in hand with the DC universe a major boost over the past year. Releasing this film exclusively was a triumph for the platform that gained in repercussion and that surely benefited from the debate that existed about its quality or the need to re-release it.

In any case, the definitive version of Justice League with the Zack Snyder cut was a movie of great interest.

Long until exhaustion (4 hours!), It was clear that it improved the version that was released at the time, and was placed as one of the great references for this genre that you still have it available on HBO Max.



Harry Potter saga

In order to conquer the youngest of each house (and also many adults) on HBO Max they have managed to have exclusive rights to all the Harry Potter films, which can be considered almost a classic but to which there are those who return again and again.

Suffice to describe the synopsis of these films that adapt the well-known fantasy books with the adventures of the young wizard.

They were an undeniable success despite what they dragged on. The protagonists grew up alongside their readers and viewers. Sure you’ve seen a few, but don’t you want to go back to them?

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla films do not deserve much presentation either and in recent years they have experienced a great revival that has led to achieving blockbusters like Godzilla vs Kong.

On HBO Max You can find one of the latest that has been launched that does not stand out for its quality but is ideal for those who enjoy seeing cities in destruction.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters premiered in 2019 and part of some cryptozoologists who analyze the confrontations that some prehistoric giants have like Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan or King Ghidorah.

In between there is a plot that is easy to forget, but it is always a pleasure to see some images, especially if you have a 4K television.

No sudden movements

As with the previous Steven Soderbergh film, Let Them Talk, HBO Max has participated in the production of this release and has in exclusive its distribution on platforms.

The prestigious director has long been working on smaller projects where he experiments and has fun alike, as in No Jerky Movements.

This is a gangster movie that is set In the Detroit of the 50s. The protagonists have a seemingly simple plan to steal a document, but everything falls apart and they must find out what really happened and why.

Attentive to the cast with Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbor, Jon Hamm, Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin …

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Here another success that can only be on HBO Max and that is very attractive to the general public. If at first there were not too many hopes with how this film would turn out, the reality once released was that his target audience liked and amused alikeBoth adults and youngsters, and regardless of whether Pokémon had ever been played.

In regards to the plot, the disappearance of a detective opens the investigation of the Detective Pikachu who must unveil a plot, always with his particular way of working, in the incredible city of Ryme City. But the important thing is that this movie is fun, and a lot.

Joker

We continue with great titles known to all that exemplify HBO Max’s commitment to convince new subscribers of the quality that they will find on the platform.

Joker is available on HBO Max, as does almost the entire universe surrounding DC, from other great movies to series like Flash.

This film tells the transformation of a mentally ill person into Joker, a person who is unable to distinguish reality from his imaginations and who is also mistreated by society.

With a style that is reminiscent of some of the early Martin Scorsese films and the haunting performance of Joaquin Phoenix, here is a movie to see yes or yes in HBO Max.

Frequently asked questions about time travel

Sometimes the lesser known titles are the most satisfying. We all know what to expect when starting a blockbuster and the chances of being disappointed are great, but with some feature films you can find on HBO Max the same may not be the case. A film from more than ten years ago with time travel and that lasts 79 minutes? Why not?

An eclectic and fun group of characters who frequent a bar they find a woman who claims to come from the future.

This leads to a little madness that refers to the same title of the film and that serves for science fiction fans to find a multitude of references.

Funny, with familiar faces and effective in its purpose, Frequently asked questions about time travel is a movie worth seeing.

Brexit: an uncivil war

Even though it’s been a couple of years since everything happened, Brexit: an uncivil war can also be called current affairs because the consequences of what happened are still being experienced and because the themes that the film deals with are still present in each electoral process that is held. The Cambridge Analytica case was important, but not the only one.

With Benedict Cumberbatch leading the cast, in Brexit: an uncivil war is about telling any viewer how that vote for leaving Europe was conceived and everything that happened on Facebook.

But the movie is never lost and is full of suspense and hooks to interest everyone.

If you like it when you see it on HBO Max, we recommend that you also look for what happened to its protagonist.

Deadwood: The Movie

It is normal for some series to end or have a continuation time later in film format. Deadwood’s case is not strange.

When it was not renewed for a fourth season, there was the feeling that there was something more to tell and it has taken almost 15 years to get the next installment in a feature film that will appeal to the most nostalgic.

Repeat much of the cast of the original series that marked time, although the truth is that with a somewhat lower quality in the proposal by losing some plot strength and with less footage than it would have required. Even so, it is advisable to see it on HBO Max, especially if you followed the series at the time.

The Tale

We ended up with a low-budget film for those looking for something outside the usual market that it belongs to what is usually called alternative cinema, although sometimes it is not so much and it will interest any type of spectator.

The Tale focuses on the review that the protagonist makes of her experiences with men, especially the first one, the harassment and other details of her life. A movie very current that went through a multitude of festivals and that you should not miss on HBO Max.