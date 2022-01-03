Zeta Halo is an incredible sprawling place full of enemies who dream of ending the Master Chief’s life. But the place where Halo Infinite is located is not only surrounded by dangers, but also awaits many secrets and winks of all kinds. Easter eggs have always been something very common within the Halo saga, and now with Halo Infinite Available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Game Pass, 343 Industries has not forgotten to leave us some secrets hidden by the map, which from SomosXbox we are going to reveal to you.

That said, next we are going to leave you with the best Halo Infinite easter eggs and their locations around Facility 07, also known as Zeta Halo, one of the 7 Halo rings. Are you ready to enjoy the funniest references on the Halo saga, Xbox and other types of secrets?

The best Halo Infinite easter eggs

Original Xbox Easter Egg

This is one of the most hidden easter eggs in the game. From the Spartan center, which is located just below the Beacon, we will have to head southwest and look for an opening in the roofs. Right in the hole that a green glow is seen, that will be where we find the cave with the Original Xbox. Being so complicated to explain and find, we are going to leave you with a video of xGarbett via YouTube that will facilitate everything to the maximum.

Craig’s concert

Craig became quite a meme after the 2020 Halo Infinite gameplay, which was heavily criticized. Obviously 343 Industries has not forgotten about Craig, since within Halo Infinite he is famous and has rock concerts all over the ring, through the Craig Zeta Halo Tour 2560. Although, this Craig easter egg is easily found in the top of ‘La Torre’, which we visited at the beginning of the campaign on a mission.

Giant sandwich

Hidden in one of the hidden caves of Zeta Halo, we can find a succulent and delicious giant sandwich surrounded by Grunts that seem to be worshiping it. Finding this sandwich is not easy, so we are going to leave you with a video that reveals its location, so that you can take a look at it.

Reference to Rick & Morty

In the first mission of ‘The Tower’, on the way to the top we find a box of Mr Meeseeks inside a room closed by grids on level 2.

Halo Infinite arcade machine

To find the arcade machine with the Halo Infinite game, we will have to go to the Tremonius outpost in Ringfall. Inside the facility, we will have to go through a corridor to the right that will take us out of the post again. As we look south we will have two options, jump over the building or take the path that is to the left of the building itself and the cliffs. Finally, we will find a blue door that will take us right to the arcade.

Halo Figures by Zeta Halo

Around the entire Zeta Halo ring, we can find a lot of Halo figures that are usually found near the UNSC supplies.