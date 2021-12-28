In the past week we propose a new debate on our Discord server where we leave you with the following question:

What’s the best adventure game ever?

After several days, as is the custom every week, it is time to review what the responses have been that you have been publishing, on which it must be recognized that there have been all kinds of opinions about what has been that graphic adventure that has marked you so much.

For example, Clandestine04 It is very clear that the second part of The Secret of Monkey Island is the best of all because of its proposal, its sense of humor and other factors.

Undoubtedly The Secret of Monkey Island 2. The first part laid the foundations of a saga that has brought us more than a laugh with an absurd humor that presents us with unusual situations but Lechuck’s Revenge, which is how the sequel is called, expands the Game possibilities including new places to explore, characters to meet, and puzzles to masterfully solve. It is fun, funny and when we want to realize it we will have been playing for two hours. Without a doubt my favorite graphic adventure that also perfectly represents the style of LucasArts

And he has not been the only one who agrees with this statement, because workacb He has recognized that he also stays with Monkey Island 2 and is very in favor of the ending that was chosen, although of course we are not going to gut him.

Although I have a lot of affection for all the classic Lucas adventures and also Gabriel Knight, here is another vote for Monkey Island 2. It takes everything that works from the first part (which is almost everything, on the other hand), polishes it and, above all everything, it expands. The controversial ending seems to me a genius, although I understand that not everyone will like it. No one has surpassed her since.

In the case of Sir Fatter has opted for two very mythical characters from Spanish comics, such as Mortadelo and Filemon. More than anything because the popular characters of Francisco Ibáñez made the leap to video games on more than one occasion and also had their own graphic adventures.

It is not the best graphic adventure in history (even if I put it on the cover), but one that struck me as a child has come to mind: “Mortadelo and Filemón in … The meteoroloca machine”. It is a graphic adventure with many limitations, but every time I return to it, it brings out a smile. There is something about her that brings back wonderful memories of a time when everything was easier. I would come home from school, have a sandwich for a snack, do my homework and, if they let me, play half an hour on the computer.

His puzzles were very crazy, and the duration of the story I think was less than two hours. However, since I was small and had few games, I would pass it again every two to three. The nostalgia filter is too powerful. I miss Zeta Multimedia.

And among the titles of this genre there are also works that have left an indelible mark on users such as Rockotrex with Machinarium.

I would say that the best I have played in my life and the one that always comes to mind when I think of graphic adventures would be Machinarium. One of the best visual styles I have ever seen, some memorable puzzles, wonderful character designs and a very nice story. The best of all (for me), is that it is totally free of text or dialogue, basing everything on animations, art and doodles to tell everything. It truly is a work of art in every aspect you see it.

After all this it’s your turn to go to the comment box so you can tell us if you agree or consider that there are other adventure games that are better. We thank you for your participation.