The Good End is here, the prelude to Black Friday with a lot of great offers and opportunities that you cannot miss. As usual these days, Amazon already has a lot of discounted products and we want to collect the best deals on technology, computers and cell phones so that you are up to date for very few pesos.
The oGood End dates are limited, and they will only be available for a few hours, so we recommend that you take a quick look to all opportunities so as not to miss out on these epic price drops on the best technology.
In order to access this exclusive Amazon offer, it is mandatory to be a Prime member. The subscription includes some associated benefits to make purchases on Amazon, in addition to access to the rest of the company’s services. You can sign up for Amazon Prime totally free (after the test, MXN 899.00 / year).
That is, you will be able to access the Prime benefits in the marketplace and also enjoy the rest of the benefits such as Prime Video, Prime Photo or Music. And priority access to all the Prime Day, Good End and Black Friday offers.
Great Good End deals in Mexico for a limited time
Speakers, smart TVs and streaming
- Sony Portable Wireless Speaker with Extra Bass Microphone and Bluetooth Connection, you save $ 550.00 (34%).
- Sony speaker, with Bluetooth and portable with ExtraBass, resistant to water and dust, you save up to $ 1,740.01 (35%).
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV control), HD streaming device, 2021 edition, you save $ 600.00 (43%).
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Smart Speaker with Alexa, Black, You Save $ 500.00 (50%).
- Echo Dot, new model with Alexa: manage your smart home with its integrated hub, you save $ 1,500.00 (60%).
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): Video calling with Alexa with 5 “HD smart screen in black, you save $ 800.00 (40%).
- Sony Compact Camera DSC-RX100MVII, you save: $ 18,446.10 (46%).
- Samsung 65 “Crystal UHD 4K Display With Voice Control 2021, you save $ 4,900.00 (23%).
- Screen Hisense 43 “Full HD Android TV With 2020 voice control, you save: $ 1,376.72 (17%).
- Screen LG 77 “4K Smart TV OLED Evo AI ThinQ from 2021, you save $ 31,500.00 (27%).
- Sony BRAVIA 43 “4K Google TV screen 2021 LED HDR, you save $ 8,670.00 (40%).
Cell phones
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) Black, you save $ 1,723.21 (12%).
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) in Green, you save $ 2,322.25 (16%).
- Apple iPhone XR Unlocked, you save $ 500.99 (7%).
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64gb Silver, released from the Factory for only $ 5,897.70.
- Apple iPhone xs 64gb Gold, released from the factory, you save $ 2,388.00 (19%).
- Moto Edge 20 Lite, Gray, 6.67 “Smartphone, Android 11.0 R, Device Unlocked, you save $ 1,280.00 (15%).
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G + 4G Volte, factory unlocked 64GB / 4GB, you save $ 500.00 (10%).
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G , 128GB 4GB RAM Dual-SIM model, for only $ 4,899.00.
- Motorola Moto G9 Play (64 GB, 4 GB RAM) 6.5 5000 mAh Dual SIM GSM unlocked for only $ 3,569.00.
Computers, gaming and accessories
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless, Wireless gaming headphones, you save $ 599.12 (19%).
- HyperX Alloy Core RGB, Spanish membrane gamer keyboard – Silent and fast keys with dynamic RGB lighting, you save $ 600.00 (46%).
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: Ultralight Gaming Headphones (215g), 40MM Directional Speakers, you save $ 312.00 (35%).
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core: Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Blue Keys, you save $ 299.99 (15%).
- Alienware Laptop 15.6 “with Core i7 11th Gen. RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, Windows 10, Complete Care, Black, you save $ 8,000.00 (17%).
- Alienware Laptop M15 R6 15.6 “with Core i7 11th Gen. 16GB RAM 1TB DD Nvidia RTX 3070, Win 10, Complete Care, Black. You save $ 10,500.00 (18%).
- Alienware Laptop M15 R6 15.6 “Core i7 11th Gen. 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Nvidia RTX 3060, Win 11, Complete Care, Black. You save $ 7,000.00 (15%).
- Dell Curved 32 “Gaming Monitor, you save $ 5,300.00 (37%).
- SAMSUNG 870 EVO: 250GB SATA III SSD, you save $ 344.48 (22%).
- Corsair MP600 Core 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD, you save $ 605.68 (15%).
- MSI Arsenal Gaming AMD Ryzen Motherboard compatible with 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation AM4 M.2 USB 3.2 DDR4 HDMI WiFi Micro-ATX, you save $ 558.41 (20%).
- Asus ROG Strix Flare Brown Keyboard Mechanical, you save $ 579.86 (17%).
- Corsair K100 RGB Optical and mechanical gaming keyboard with RGB, $ 824.49 (14%).
- SteelSeries PRISMCAPS, premium mechanical keyboard, you save $ 121.84 (17%).
- Portable External Hard Drive 2 TB, USB 3.0, Black Color for Playstation, Xbox, PC and Mac, $ 517.64 (26%).