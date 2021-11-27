If you are looking around, there are many, but the one we like the most is this one from LEGO, which with its almost 600 pieces It will keep you busy and hopefully quiet on the subject that what the world is missing is a good snap of the fingers.

If you have one of those friends who thinks Thanos was right and did nothing wrong, we have the perfect gift for him. An infinity gauntlet to imitate his idol.

And for this selection of Marvel gifts, we started with a work of art.

The Marvel Encyclopedia

With a foreword by Stan Lee, illustrated and hardcover, it is the ideal gift for Marvel fans. Sure you have one of those friends who thinks he is THE Marvel encyclopedia, but this book will show him that he is not.

Full of curiosities and details, more than one fan will put it at the entrance of the house with two candles and will force the visitors to bow.

Mjölnir bottle opener

If you want to kill two birds with one stone and combine two common hobbies: Marvel and beer, you have this bottle opener in the shape of Thor’s hammer.

You can be done in three minutes fed up with the umpteenth joke of lifting the hammer.

You will also find it in vThanos glove version, of course.

Captain America’s shield

Inevitable gift for fans of the first avenger and the ruin of the dining room vases and family photos when they are smashed.

There are many shields, none are of vibranium And be careful, because more than once you are going to buy some size coaster and you are going to be disappointed.

Take it easy for that, we have your back covered. This is metal, giving the hit well, and is about 48 centimeters in diameter. It is already good to give to someone who surely has the same number of years.

Nordic and Marvel pillow

Impossible that you do not succeed with this and that the visitors do not fall for your charms of marvel-maniac. With this Nordic plus Marvel superhero pillowcase, you can sleep warm and protected by your avengers favorites.

At 140 by 200 in terms of measurements, it is suitable for a bed of the average marvel fan, who is no longer eight years old.

Bonus: Thor’s costume depressed on Endgame

The most important of Avengers: Endgame It was not closing the most important phase of Marvel successfully and passing the baton. It was that fans like us could make a cosplay of superheroes that was finally realistic. And all thanks to Thor depressed, with belly and console controller in the hand.

So now you can show off in this Thor costume, which you can choose with and without wig. Ideal to be confused with a Santa Claus tired of living and, incidentally, take advantage of the carnival

As you can see, there are options for all tastes. And yes, you can give away movies, comics or funkos, but if you want to go further, with these options that we have given you as gifts for Marvel fans, you will succeed. Or you will make it clear to your friend that he needs more hobbies.

This article contains affiliate links and The Output may receive a small commission if you buy any of this. However, it is obvious that no brand or commercial interest has pushed to include anything. We have selected it following objective criteria and a bit of bad milk.