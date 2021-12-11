At family gatherings, a dish that never fails is our garlic prawns recipe. This dish, ideal for an aperitif, we have prepared with good, very fresh white prawns and an extra virgin olive oil flavored with garlic and cayenne. They are also delicious with frozen prawns, but it is not the same.

It is important to buy or make a good homemade bread with good crumbs, since the prawns are as rich as the prawns themselves. oil remaining at the bottom of the mud fountain, which everyone will enjoy dipping in a slice or two.

Regarding the spiciness levelYou can adjust it by adding more or less cayenne chilli, or even not adding it if you prefer. The recipe, the You can also make prawns or prawns If you prefer, although then – strictly speaking – we would not be facing garlic prawns.

To make the best garlic prawnsIt is necessary to have good ingredients: in this case, good prawns, good Spanish garlic and of course, a good extra virgin olive oil. We start by peeling the prawns to remove their heads, legs and shells. Of course, we do not throw them away but save them (or freeze them) to make a good seafood stock or shrimp broth. We put the oil in a clay bowl and while it heats up, we fillet the garlic and cayenne. We add them to the oil and let them brown, keeping an eye on them so that they do not burn. Meanwhile we take the opportunity to remove the intestine or black thread from the prawns. Read: Recipe for ricotta cheese cake and blackberries, a dessert for those who cannot decide between cake or sponge cake When the garlic is at its point and the oil is bubbling due to the temperature, we add the prawns seasoned with a pinch of salt and after a minute, we turn them over, turning off the fire and covering them with a plate. In this way they are finished with the remaining heat and the steam that is generated. So they are juicy and tender. We let it rest for five minutes and we take it to the table, uncovering it in front of the diners.

With what to accompany the garlic prawns recipe

To accompany our garlic prawns recipeWe recommend a good homemade bread and a glass of wine or very cold beer. If you close your eyes when you taste the prawns or the oil, you will feel transported to a beach bar located on the seashore.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Directly to the Paladar | Garlic prawns in the microwave, ready in 5 minutes

Directly to the Paladar | Garlic prawns made with frozen prawns, Christmas recipe