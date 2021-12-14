The best gaming mice for Christmas



12/13/2021 On at 21:49 CET



The world of mice is very wide. There are mice of all prices and ranges, from two euros to two hundred. Each user, as is evident, choose yours adapting to the use you give it. But if you are a gamer, you need precision, speed and reliability when carrying out your confrontations against other players.

For this reason, in this brief news we tell you what the strengths of each terminal are and we also recommend which ones you can do to mark you a bit on Christmas presents.

RAZER

Razer is, hands down, my favorite brand of gaming peripherals. By my hands Almost a dozen models have passed and all pass with A’s or honors. Among my favorite devices are the Razer Viper 8K, Razer Basilisk V3 or the Razer Viper Ultimate. The company always gives the best of itself and has terminals in a price range that can be affordable for multiple pockets.

| Razer

LOGITECH

Logitech is also one of the flagship brands in peripherals. With high quality and outstanding performance, their mice are no exception. If you are looking for cheap options you can find the Logitech G203 or the Logitech G502.

Logitech G203 Prodigy | SPORT.es

CORSAIR

Corsair It is also quite a leading brand. It is among the three big brands with a lot of presence in the world of gaming. In this case, it does not usually fail in any list of recommendations the Corsair harpoon or the Corsair M65 PRO.