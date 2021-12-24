Take advantage of some of the best Steam Winter Sale deals

The Steam Winter Sale is always a good time to grab some of the best games of the year and some of the must-have games of all time, all thanks to discounts up to 80% in some cases. This promotion is active until next January 5, 2022 and it has hundreds of games and add-ons to choose from.

With such a huge catalog on offer, it can be a bit difficult to see all the interesting titles, so we are going to collect some of the best games you can get in these Steam Winter Sale at a much lower price than usual. Those offers that are hard to say no to.

The Witcher 3: Wild hunt

The first on the list could not be other than The witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a regular in Steam offers and always one of the best-selling games on the platform, despite the fact that it came out six years ago. The third and final installment in the Geralt of Rivia series with Yennefer, Ciri, Triss and company in a gigantic and detailed open world RPG with dozens of stories to discover. It can be yours for just 5.99 euros with an 80% discount.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Another of the best sellers since its arrival on PC is Red Dead Redemption 2. The story of Arthur Morgan shocked and surprised in equal parts both for its mature plot, and for the amazing open world in which the game takes place. One of the most spectacular games ever made and quite a lesson in Rockstar mastery, which raised the bar for both the first installment in the series and GTA V. A must-have story. It can be yours for 29.99 euros with a 50% discount.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

For many, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the best FromSoftware game to date. An action RPG where Miazaki and her team change the rules of the game with respect to the Souls saga, but which is the same or more challenging, if possible. It forces you to learn to play again, study enemies, and have surgeon’s precision to dodge, counter, and break enemies in an adventure with some of the toughest bosses FromSoftweare has made to date. Also for 29.99 euros with a 50% discount.

Resient Evil Village

The latest installment in the Capcom series to date. Resident Evil Village follow the Ethan Winters story that started in Resident Evil VII and go back to first-person perspective. A proposal that continues to bet on terror with Castle Dimitrescu or Casa Beneviento, but does not abandon the style of action of the last installments of the series. It also has a new game design with large interconnected areas to explore and a lot of secrets to discover. One of the best rated games of the year. Also for 29.99 euros with a 50% discount.

Deathloop

The latest game from Arkane Studios has undoubtedly been one of the surprises of the year. Deathloop is a new action and first person shooter game that takes the foundations of Dishonored to offer a sci-fi adventure where the protagonist is trapped in a time loop and must finish 8 objectives in a single day to be able to break the loop. A new exercise in masterful design from the French studio that forces you to explore, take advantage of the level design and immersive action that characterizes them to find the best way to end each rival. Also for 29.99 euros with a 50% discount.

It Takes Two

I Takes Two, the game of the year for The Game Awards 2021 also points to the Steam offers, you can get it for 19.99 euros with a 50% discount. Is about a cooperative adventure with amazing minigames, a very attractive graphic finish, a great sense of humor and a story with which it is easy to feel identified. A great proposal to play with your partner these Christmas days.

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt repeats on this list with Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most controversial releases of the last year, but that can be yours now for just 29.99 euros with a 50% discount. Beyond its technical launch problems, Cyberpunk offers an outstanding first-person role-playing bet and futuristic cut with Night City as a backdrop. A futuristic city with a huge scale. The Polish study complies when presenting a great sci-fi story and memorable charactersIt is certainly worth the vote of confidence. It is reduced by 50% to 29.99 euros.

