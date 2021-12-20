The best Gadgets to build the inn!

What does it take to make an inn a success? Music, drinks, an assistant and WiFi. We share 4 gadgets for you to enjoy building your inn and just think about having a good time.

Sony XP700 Portable Wireless Speaker

What would be the posadas without a good sound? With the Sony SRS-XP700 portable wireless speaker, no matter how far you decide to posada, indoors or outdoors, because this speaker works wirelessly has a handle to move it it easily emits light to set the mood for the party and is also splash resistant.

This horn has omnidirectional sound, that is, everywhere, fast charging and the battery lasts up to 25 hours, you can find it in Amazon at this link , or directly with Sony here , where you will also see other models.

Cooler cooler

I already know that it is winter and that with the cold it craves a punch, but some drinks are only enjoyed well “dead” and there is never a lack of someone who arrives with the six on time. If you don’t want to wait for the ice to do its job, you can save time and impress guests with a can and bottle cooler.

The fast can and bottle cooler Cooper Cooler, make the drinks spin and are doused with ice water and cans cool in just one minute and wine bottles in 6 minutes. You can buy the Cooper Cooler at Free market in this link , and also in Amazon here.

Echo show 8

If you like the traditional or calmer style but you have a techie soul, you need Alexa as an assistant in your inn in a Echo Show 8. If you want to cook ask Alexa a Christmas recipe and see how it is made on the screen of the Echo Show 8.

You can also ask him questions about Santa and ask him to sing you a Christmas carol, play Christmas playlists and even do karaoke thanks to the screen of the Echo Show 8 that you can buy in Amazon at this link.

TP-LINK DECO M5

Do you know what the guests want? No, not only with food and drink you can enjoy an inn, what your guests need is WiFi. To guarantee the wireless coverage of your internet service on up to two floors you need the TP-LINK DECO M5 kit.