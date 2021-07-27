Although music is mainly heard in streaming apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music or YouTube Music, there are still those who enjoy the best music without accessing the internet. But, for this, it is essential to have a good MP3 player that allows you to enjoy your library in the best possible way.

In his day Windows Media Player was a success, even though it has already been forgotten. Apps such as iTunes, VLC Media Player or the default Windows player. There is one for every taste. However, if you want to enjoy your music, organize and classify it in playlists, there are much better options for it. Let’s see the most relevant today.

Dopamine

If you are looking for an app that integrates with the style of Windows 10, Dopamine is one of the most successful MP3 players in this sense, as it adopts the style of UWP (Universal Windows Platform), similar to the Windows Start menu and other official applications.

Inside, with this MP3 player you can play any audio format: WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, WMA, APE, OPUS and M4A / AAC. In addition, you can play music in full screen, use the thumbnail player or go to the taskbar. There you will see what song is playing and you can control playback.

Winamp, the MP3 player par excellence

Talk about Winamp is talking about the history of music. It was precisely one of the first MP3 players. And although it ceased to be popular with the public as in its golden years, it is still available for free download.

This MP3 player allows you to enjoy your songs and albums in playlists. In addition, it has an equalizer, takes up little space on the screen and offers everything you need to listen to music without complications.

Musicbee

If you like full screen players packed with options, Musicbee You’ll love it. In addition to being an MP3 player, it acts as an organizer. Thus, you can easily find albums, singers, groups and playlists.

Besides music, you can organize podcasts, online radio stations and SoundCloud content. And if its main window seems too much for you, it has a smaller version and a minimalist one. For the rest, it has automatic labeling, support for various formats, equalizer …

AIMP, another of the most popular MP3 players

After Winamp’s decline, others took its place. One of them was AIMP, an MP3 player that comes from Russia and that you can currently use on Windows and Android.

Its appearance is very similar to Winamp. Also has skins to change their appearance and with plugins that facilitate the organization of your local music collection, among other additions. Otherwise, it is compatible with the most formats.

MediaMonkey

With a similar style to iTunes, MediaMonkey is a music manager beyond its functions as an MP3 player. With this app you can organize music and video, audiobooks, podcasts … All this without depending on internet access to listen to your favorite songs.

Packed with features, among other things allows send the audio and video to other devices such as Android, iPhone, iPad or televisions using DLNA and UPnP. No wires. It even has features of format conversion, skins or skins to change its appearance and plugins or addons to provide it with more functions.