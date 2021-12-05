Free to Play games have managed to gain an important niche in the video game industry, and if not we just have to see the success that titles such as Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, LoL or Rocket League have achieved in recent years. Now more than ever, with the times, enjoying games for a cost of zero euros has become a trend, especially among teenage users. Therefore, from SomosXbox we have prepared an interesting list with the best free steam games, where we have gathered titles of all kinds.

Buying a good computer can be expensive, and if we add to get the latest great titles, this will only increase our budget. But fortunately, there are always alternatives to having a cheap gaming computer where to enjoy great free to play games, such as these that we show you below in this list with the best free games on Steam.

The best free games on Steam

Some of these Free to Play games will only be found in the Valve store, so they will not be available in the Epic Games Store. To enjoy these free Steam games on our PC, we will only have to download and enjoy them directly, without having to spend a single euro.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) expands on the team action gameplay that was pioneered when it was released 12 years ago. CS: GO includes new maps, characters and weapons and offers updated versions of classic CS content (de_dust2, etc.). Additionally, CS: GO introduces new game modes, matchmaking, leaderboards, and much more.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise, you can now play the beta of the Halo Infinite multiplayer, which will be officially released on December 8. Embark on a Spartan adventure today with Season 1, and don’t miss out on limited-time events and exclusive rewards coming to the game.

Dota 2

Every day millions of players around the world enter battle as one of more than 100 Dota heroes.. And it doesn’t matter if it’s your tenth or your thousandth hour of play: there is always something new to discover. With frequent updates that guarantee a constant evolution of gameplay, features and heroes, Dota 2 It has really taken on a life of its own.

War Planet Online: Global Conquest

When the entire world goes to war, brave generals rise to the challenge and lead their armies to world conquest. The time has come to strike! Will you be up to the task? Build your base, dominate regions on a real world map, and lead your faction to conquer the entire world!

Team fortress 2

One of the most popular online action games, Team fortress 2, constantly publishes free updates: new game modes, maps, equipment and most importantly, hats. Nine different classes provide a huge range of tactical abilities and personalities and lend themselves to a wide variety of player abilities.

Path of Exile

You are an Exile struggling to survive on the dark continent of Wraeclast as you fight for power that will allow you to take revenge on those who hurt you. Created by expert gamers, Path of Exile is an online Action RPG that takes place in a dark fantasy world. Focused on visceral combat action, powerful items, and massive character customization, Path of Exile is completely free and will never be pay-to-win.

Destiny 2

Dive into the free world of Destiny 2 to experience first person shooter combat, explore the mysteries of our solar system and unleash elemental abilities against powerful enemies. Download today, create your Guardian, and collect unique weapons, armor, and gear to customize your look and play style. Delve into the cinematic story of Destiny 2 alone or with friends, team up with other Guardians to overcome challenging co-op missions, or compete against them in different PvP modes. You decide your legend.

Crusader Kings II

The Dark Ages may be ending, but Europe remains in turmoil. Lords rival hunted kings who fight for control over their fragmented kingdoms. The Pope calls for the Crusade to protect Christianity in the Holy Land, while refusing to relinquish control over the investiture of bishops and their wealth. These are times for greatness. Expand your lordship and secure the future of your dynasty. Fill your coffers, appoint vassals, eradicate traitors and heretics, introduce laws and interact with hundreds of nobles, each with their own plans.

STAR WARS: The Old Republic

Star Wars: The Old Republic is the only massively multiplayer online game with a free option that puts you at the center of your own story from the Star Wars saga. Play as a Jedi, a Sith, a bounty hunter, or one of the many other iconic Star Wars roles and explore a galaxy far, far away, some 3,000 years before the classic movies. With 5 narrative expansions, become the hero of your own Star Wars adventure and choose your path through the Light Side or the Dark Side of the Force.

Heroes & Generals

Heroes & Generals provides you with an intense, large-scale war experience. Join thousands of players in intense combat between nations! The first to seize 15 cities will be the winner. Fight in multiple battles alongside your new brothers in arms from all over the world. Together you will continue your relentless advance as your generals strategize and employ resources to assist you.