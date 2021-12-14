We must also take into account other parameters, such as if we need a software for parametric modeling, which allows to easily modify an owner and navigate through the history of the model or direct. Also decide if we need a program to run locally on our PC or if it is cloud-based

Next, we are going to see different free programs aimed both for users with an advanced level and those who have never used CAD technology and want to start with a simple program.

Beginner Programs

For those users who want to get started in the exciting world of computer-aided design, they can opt for some of the following options.

3D Builder, ideal for anyone

This 3D modeling application can be used by anyone thanks to its simplified interface. It has a library where you can choose between different projects already carried out. It has a wide range of powerful tools but easy to use, allowing us to work with STL, OBJ or 3MF files. We can test 3D objects by engraving their name on them, combining models and pieces to create a new one.

In addition, we can build from scratch using simple and customizable shapes. We can take photos with our webcam and convert them to 3D, as well as add text and images in relief to any object. That is why, if we are looking for a program to get started in 3D modeling and printing, we should not overlook it. We can download it for free from the Microsoft Store.

Developer: Microsoft Corporation

3D Crafter, create drawing and add a three-dimensional animation

We are now talking about a design software developed by Amabilis. With it we obtain an intuitive CAD program, with a real-time modeling and animation tool, with an intuitive approach, where we can directly insert any object using its drag and drop approach. With it we can create drawings and apply a three-dimensional animation to them. Even being an easy-to-use program, it is possible to create complex models. That is why its free version can be ideal to take our first steps thanks to its intuitive interface.

In addition, when we want to go a step further, it also has a more advanced Pro version for game development and realistic rendering. At the moment the free version can be downloaded from the Windows Store.

Developer: Amabilis Software

ScultGL, to make 3D sculptures

Software for making 3D sculptures is often especially expensive. Luckily, we can get hold of free solutions like ScultGL. We are talking about a computer-based application that is responsible for using the WebGL technology. With it we can start with all the usual sculpture tools such as brush, smooth, etc.

It also allows the possibility to start work with textures and paint. We will be able to work with sculpting, multiresolution, dynamic topology and voxel remeshing with large algorithms. In addition, it allows us to create sub-divisions, re-topologize the sculpture and assign different types of Shader while we sculpt.

To access it, just click on this link to their official website.

Programs for advanced users

Next, we are going to look at different types of software aimed at experienced users, which is not to say that they are very difficult to use, but it does require previous experience in computer-aided design to get started to take advantage of them.

OpenSCAD, ideal for programmers

We talk about a program description language based, so it is not exclusively focused on the artistic aspect, something can be overwhelming at first, but it can be really appreciated by programmers. It is aimed at users who are comfortable using a textual description language to design and create 3D CAD models.

It is an intuitive software, ideal for making simple shapes that are already parametrically defined. If we seek precision and exact valuess is one of the best options to satisfy our needs. In addition, it provides a wide range of documentation to understand how descriptions work and quickly adapt to their use.

We can free download OpenSCAD from their website.

Blender, the most popular for professional use

It is a program that is not particularly easy to use, but it does have a wide variety of primitive geometric figures, including curves, meshes, voids, and metaballs. Thanks to this, we can save a lot of work when working with it. It has dynamic simulations for soft bodies, particles and fluids, as well as a static particle system to simulate hair and hair. It also has excellent tools such as sculpting, rendering and modeling so it is especially useful for artistic use. In addition, it is perfect for creating 3D models for printing.

It is such a powerful program that it is even used by professionals to develop video games or animation. We can download it from this link to the developer’s website.

We went on to talk about a program of 3d modeling Accessible and flexible parametric, which is capable of reading and writing in many file formats, making it ideal to integrate it within our workflow. It is characterized by having excellent modeling tools, such as finite element analysis or a good simulation module for robots.

And is that despite being a free tool, its user interface is almost on par with professional CAD software. Also has modular architecture, so we can install add-ons to perform those additional functions that we need. We can download it for free by clicking on this link to their official website.

It is a professional level software specialized in 3D modeling in different industries such as architecture or video game design, among others. It has advanced functions and tools, together with an open source library with a large collection of 3D models and assemblies that we can use and reuse in our projects. We can design 3D models, render them, and save in DWG format. In addition, it has support for extensions and can further increase its functions.

SketchUp is a paid tool, which does, however, offer a free version for personal and student use. This service is only available as a web platform. We can access it by clicking on this link to its official website.

What CAD software should we choose

As we can see, we are faced with a good number of programs with which to perform CAD work completely free of charge. This gives us the opportunity to test them at no cost and thus be able to decide which one best suits our uses and needs. When deciding on one software or another, as we have already indicated, it is very important that we take into account our level of experience. If we choose a simple application it may be of little use to us, while if we go for a more complex one without the necessary knowledge, we may not be able to use it.

That is why for novice users or with little knowledge it is especially recommended 3D Builder. Not only is it in Spanish and can be safely downloaded from the Microsoft Store, but it is specially designed so that it can be used by anyone. For the most advanced users, Blender, without a doubt, it is an option that you cannot stop trying. Not in vain we are talking about a tool that is even used at a professional level for the development of video games, which gives an idea of ​​everything that can reach its potential.