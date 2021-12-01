It is impossible to make this list and not be crowned the Sims. Since its first incarnation came out in January 2000, the Sims saga has sought to rreflect the life of a person (in his own way, of course) and his first title became the best-selling video game in history.

I guess you know the mechanics, but just in case. You create a character and you must fulfill their dreams, just like life. But, a lot of things get in the way, like hunger, energy, boredom or having to go to the bathroom, just like life. Each Sim also has their own personality and traits, which adds to the challenge.

Have a house, have a job, have a partner … My mother and society seem to get into my gaming bunker through the screen. This piece of history is the work of the legendary Will Wright (Sim city and other simulation games came out of his head).

The general trend has not changed much and, currently, the latest title in the series is Sims 4, from 2013, although there have been incarnations of all kinds, such as Sims: Medieval or Castaways.

You have the Sims 4 for PC and consoles, even laptops.

2. Stardew Valley, a life simulator … much simpler

Obviously, it is not funny to simulate life. I don’t turn off the alarm clock at six in the morning to go to the computer and have my character turn it off at six ten in the morning with the same dark circles. Because, many life simulators succeed by getting us into a more idyllic.

That’s what he does Stardew valley, a game that started as an independent and blew it up, being available right now for PC and consoles.

We have all wanted to escape the rat race and start a simpler life on a farm, and that is precisely what this title simulates.

Over time, the possibility of interacting with other players and sharing that little joy of cultivating, doing things with your hands and feeling the contact with nature opened up. Fortunately, the smell of compost (to say the least) has not been simulated. It’s what a farm smells like, that my aunt had one.

3. Second Life, the simulator of another parallel life

I did not know whether to include it in the list or not, because it is not exactly a game, although it is true that your character can participate in some within the universe Second life.

Those of us who saw it being born thought that it had died, most of those who didn’t, don’t even know it exists. But before Zuckerberg horrified us with his terrible idea of ​​the Metaverse, an original Metaverse already existed, although more pixelated and without having to wear glasses.

Second life is literally an online virtual world where you can create an avatar and have a second life, moving with a third person view. At first, it was sold like the future. We would have our sad life here and then another in Second life, where we could be five foot four and not stutter when talking to that other horrible person, who also pretends to be perfect.

Every year I continue to be surprised that Second life still alive and you can socialize, play games, shop and even unleash fetishes for adults (better not ask).

In fact, there is a clone that is also still alive, it is called Twinity.

4. Youtubers Life 2, the game that simulates the life of a Youtuber

Many games have been made that simulate many life forms. From a goat, to a virus, through a mixture of all that, the youtuber.

The goal is simple, become the best youtuber of the world, exploring the city ​​of fame, knowing the stars like Pewdewpie or Rubius, gaining fans …

Dystopia writers never thought about this, but if that’s your thing, you’ll like the game and you have it for PC and consoles. Let’s see when the Andorra and NFT expansions come out.

There are other similar simulators, such as the Streamer Life Simulator for Windows, in case you want to delve into this.

5. Farming Simulator, the saga

If you want to lead the simple life of a farm, but really, no nice and pixelated graphics, the saga Farming Simulator it’s your thing. Become a farmer and expand your cultivation, improving your machinery and increasing your harvests.

You can also buy cattle and there are missions of all kinds. It has been so successful, that its last incarnation, Farming Simulator 22 has sold a million and a half units in the first week of its launch this past November 2021. You have it for PC and console.

I’m just going to say one more thing about this game. One day, a good friend looked at his watch, drank his beer in one gulp and left mid-conversation, the reason? He had to reap his harvest. It was her anti-anxiety therapy.

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Another global phenomenon, perhaps the greatest of all for Nintendo Switch. The latest incarnation of the saga Animal Crossing continues to offer the possibility of turning a desert land into a paradise in which to have your dream home and a lot of friends to enjoy it with.

It is not surprising that it succeeds, because it allows precisely what you will not have in real life.

I have never been very into building, decorating and socializing games, but millions and millions of people who take incredible care in it show me that, once again, I am always wrong. Of course, you will have to get hold of the Nintendo console to enjoy it.

7. Fallout Shelter, a post-apocalyptic life simulator game

So far, all the titles we’ve shown you try to simulate a better life. We now go to one that tries to simulate a real life. Fallout shelter puts you in charge of an underground shelter in which you will have to organize life after the disaster that you can see live if you turn on the TV.

Not exactly like that, but almost.

You must build rooms and meet the needs of the inhabitants of the shelter, each with its own characteristics that you can customize. For console, PC and mobile.

8. Family House, life simulator for mobiles

Animal Crossing style games and the like are often referred to as “dollhouse” games. Family house is a simulator of this type in which you will create a home that you will have to fill with family members, explore their roots, design the interior …

In general, it will delight fans of these games. For mobiles and tablets.

9. Graveyard Keeper, the simulator of the life of an undertaker

Who wants to be a farmer or youtuber when can you be an undertaker? This is the premise of Graveyard Keeper, a simulator of the exciting life of one of these hardworking workers.

Dig graves, place tombstones, accumulate resources and interact with the residents as you secretly eyeball them to see how much work they will cause you in the future. For PC on Steam.

10. Skyrim, the ultimate life simulator?

We also couldn’t close this list without naming the legendary Skyrim. We already know that it was not a life simulator, but that has given equal to thousands and thousands of players who they turned it into that.

When Bethesda released it in 2011, it might not have thought of something like that, but it doesn’t matter. The infinite game possibilities have caused many to choose to create characters down to the last level of detail and lead quieter lives than that of a Dragonborn. There are shopkeepers, blacksmiths or merchants, who hire mercenaries to protect them so they don’t have to fight when they go out there.

And it is that you can make a more peaceful life there, although it is never easy, and not end with a crush on the knee.

As you can see, games offer a multitude of opportunities to escape from life and there are those who, for some reason, choose to do it to another. Nor can they be blamed.