Although PS5 has no problem when it comes to keep the SoC temperature at bay (System on a Chip) that it carries inside, it never hurts to have an external system that helps cool the console. Luckily, we can find some vertical supports that have a pair of fans at the base. These fans they put cold air on the PS5 and They are helpful if you want to lower the temperature a few degrees. By the way, you can find this same accessory for PS4.

There are other advantages when buying one of these supports with a cooling system, for example, there are some models that allow to load the controls, integrate multiple USB ports and they serve to organize your games in physical format. Then you can see best fan mounts available for PS5.

OIVO Vertical Stand with Refrigeration

The OIVO brand proposal is much more than a simple vertical stand for the Sony console, too has two fans at the base, a support for 12 games and allows you to charge two controllers simultaneously. It is worth mentioning that it is compatible with both PlayStation 5 models, so no matter which one you have, you can use this support.

TiMOVO Charging Station

Another charging station with a cooling system worth considering would be this model from TiMOVO. Supports fast charging, so the controllers are always ready so you can play your favorite games without having to connect the cable. To improve cooling the console has two cooling fans high performance. In addition, it has 14 slots so you can put your games in physical format. These slots are removable and are hidden in one of the sides of the base.

ECHTPower Vertical Stand with Fans

This ECHTPower support is lacking for nothing. Let’s say you have a multifunctional design. The base integrates two fans that help the cooling system that the console has. Nor could they be missing the two charging bases for controls and a few slots to put the games. By the way, fan speed is adjustable. In short, it is a very interesting product that you cannot miss.

NexiGo Vertical Support

If you are looking for a vertical stand that does not clash with the design of the console, here is one. It is compatible with both PS5 models and at its base we find a cooling system that helps reduce console temperature. If you want to charge the controller you can also do it, in fact, you can charge two controllers at the same time in about 3 hours. Another very interesting detail is the built-in storage space for up to 10 games.

Thlevel Support with Fan

It may not have the most striking design, but this stand is just as complete as the previous ones. On the front we find three USB ports in case you need to connect a device and on the left side a dual charger for controls, while on the right side it has a compartment where you can put up to 14 games. The icing on the cake is provided by the two fans at the bottom that can rotate at 3,000 rpm.