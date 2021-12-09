Sliding discs or “core sliders” with a very underrated object but is excellent when it comes to exercising with your own weight and with high intensity.

That is why we show you the best exercises you can do with sliding discs or core sliders at home or at the gym.

The skater

This type of exercise reminds you of a reverse stride, also starting in a standing position. You can do many variations of this exercise, bringing your foot to the side, back, or diagonally.

The movement of this exercise is usually faster than an original stride, since you depend on what slide the disc or core sliders. In the first exercises of this video he shows you different variables.

Mountain climbers

It is practically the same as the Mountain Climbers without the sliding discs, the only difference is that we will slide instead of taking small jumps.

In this case, movement must be faster to increase resistance, since without the jumps of an original climber, the intensity of the exercise decreases.

Sliding push-ups

This exercise will surprise you since it is even more difficult to perform than a traditional push-up, with the sliding discs you will notice a much more intense work on your pectoral.

It is simply about start with your hands together, do a little swipe of the discs and perform the bending.

Leg curl

In this exercise you are going to work both the hamstrings and the glutes, since you start from the gluteal bridge position to perform this exercise with sliding discs.

It is simply a matter of extending the knees while maintaining the glute bridge position and then returning to the starting position. It will surprise you as the hamstrings work a lot in this exercise.

In Vitónica | Sliding discs: which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

Videos | Sportfitness Shop, Earlham College Athletics and Wellness Center, Howcast,