The kettlebell or kettlebell is a perfect object for you to do a complete routine both at home and in the gym.

Therefore, we propose this series of exercises to train your body completely with just the kettlebell or kettlebell at home or at the gym.

Kettlebell swing

The exercise par excellence when we talk about the kettlebell. In fact it is one of the most practiced exercises when using a kettlebell.

In this exercise you will strengthen the whole body since there is a constant movement of your arms and shoulders, the abdomen must be in tension in all movements, the hip makes a flexion-extension movement and when the kettlebell is down, you will perform a shallow squat.

Turkish get up

The Turkish Get Up is an exercise that requires a great mastery of technique, cOn which we recommend that if you have never done it, you do it without a kettlebell. Once you master the technique, you will be able to incorporate weight.

We have put this exercise because it will allow you to work on stability and balance, especially the upper body. You should keep your body in tension throughout the exercise to avoid falling.

In addition, with this exercise you will strengthen the entire core, since it is essential to be able to keep the body in tension at all times.

Sumo squat with kettlebell

This exercise is very easy to perform, it is doing a sumo squat with a kettlebell or kettlebell. You will work mainly the legs, especially the quadriceps, and the glutes.

For a greater depth you can do the exercise on two steps or two benches, in this way the kettlebell will not touch the ground.

One hand press with stride later

This exercise is very typical in CrossFit classes and is one of the best I have seen using a kettlebell. It is very complete and multi-joint, you work practically the whole body.

If you have trouble keeping your balance, start by striding forward. The important thing is to keep the abdomen tight so that the lumbar spine does not tilt back.

Renegade Kettlebell Rowing

It is a very interesting exercise that combines the abdominal plank and a row in a single exercise, making it very complete. You will be working on pulling movement patterns to perform the rowing and very demanding core work.

This exercise will cover many muscle groups, and it will also allow you to practice stability and strengthen the whole core, since this will have a lot of load to keep your back and hips without moving.

