You may have discovered the interesting machine sewing art relatively recently or that you are wanting give him away one of these products to a family member or friend, but it is clear that the sewing machines they still have a long way to go in the homes of our country. If you are looking for a electronic sewing machine, then we show you the better options to purchase online.

Brother CX70PE Electronic Sewing Machine

We start with a machine that allows to carry out 70 types of stitches, including those more decorative. This product is very easy to use, even for those who have never used one, and it includes a needle threader and a simplified system for inserting the bobbin. It is also intended for the work of tailorsince it has a rotary shuttle and the inner machinery is metal. You can start sewing immediately thanks to the Start / Stop button and, in addition, it can also be used without pedal. Have reverse button, automatic winder and possibility of needle lock. its 6-tooth drive system Allows you to sew any type of fabric, even jeans.

Electronic Sewing Machine Uten

This electronic sewing machine from the firm Uten is a product that will allow you to make up to 60 stitches and that includes an LED light and an LCD screen to sew in all kinds of conditions. You will be able to control the sliding speed and use the machine without a pedal. The product includes an automatic needle threader, reverse button, 4-step buttonhole, single button for start and stop functions, and rotary button for stitch width and buttonhole. The length and width of the stitch can be adjusted and the removable storage compartment can be removed to access the arm. Includes accessories such as presser foot, bobbin, needle set, twin needle, screwdriver or spool pin.

Singer Haute Couture Electronic Sewing Machine

One of the reference companies in the sector of sewing machines presents us one of its most advanced models, turning out to be very intuitive in its use. You can choose up to 80 stitches different and 6 types different from grommets automatic. Heavy fabrics will be perfectly sewn and your metal frame It will extend the life of the machine. The extending table that is included will allow you to carry out your projects more comfortably. It has LCD screen, automatic threader of needles and the ability to move the needle both left and right. Includes various accessories, such as presser foot of rollers, button and buttonhole foot and the clamping plate ideal for hand sewing.

Brother CS10 Electronic Sewing Machine

We are almost at the end of the list and we bring you a product of the company Brother, being an article very versatileBoth for daily and creative sewing projects, as well as for home decorating, trimming pants or sewing blouses. You will have the possibility to choose between 40 different stitches and with some cool features like the threader needle, the automatic coil, a variable stitch length and the possible variation of thread width and tension. Includes various accessories and his body of metal and the stabilized needle bar will add greater precision to your works. You can also vary the sewing speed and make a automatic sewing.

Sfeomi electronic sewing machine

Steomi presents the last of our recommendations and does so with a product that allows us to perform different functions, such as create neat and straight stitches, admitting the reverse stitching, make a automatic winding or dare with the circular seam. The switch it can be controlled by hand or with the pedal and this sewing machine includes space for him accessory storage. The product adds light sewing and its little size saves space and facilitates its use, being able to use the carrying handle, which makes it ideal for transport, for example, to sewing classes.

