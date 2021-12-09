The best drones and accessories to give this Christmas

This model is the second generation lightest drone Of the brand DJI , the leader in the drone market. It retains its main characteristic compared to the first version, and it is its weight . By having only 249 grams , there is a large list of countries in which we will not have to inform the authorities of the possession of the drone or pay any type of administrative fee or license.

What must be taken into account before giving a drone as a gift?

What must be taken into account before giving a drone as a gift?

The Mini 2 is slightly more expensive than the original. Has a autonomy of flight of 21 minutes and has substantially improved its reach thanks to technology OcySync 2. Regarding the camera, you can record in resolution 4K at 30 frames per second and can do 12 megapixel photos.

Accessories for DJI Mini 2

The DJI Mini 2 is also sold in a kit called Fly more, which includes a large number of accessories such as three batteries, three replacement propellers, a small hub to perform bidirectional charging, a briefcase and several spare parts.

Ryze tello

The Tello is a team a lot simpler and cheaper which is destined to beginners. Each battery has a autonomy of 13 minutes. Its camera is not really spectacular, although it is good enough to hang out with a quality of video from 720p and 5 megapixel photos. The strength of this team is its protected propellers, which guarantee that our inexperience does not end up causing damage to other people or to the drone itself.

Accessories for Ryze Tello

3-in-1 battery charger

With this accessory you will be able to save a lot of time by charging batteries 3 by 3.

Propeller guard

It is very interesting to always have propeller guard spare parts. This way we will avoid flying with the propeller exposed.

DJI Air 2S

In much more advanced terrain is the DJI Air 2S, which has many improvements over the Air 2 (which is still a fully recommended team today). This new model is equipped with a one inch sensor what offers video in 5.4K resolution and 20 megapixel photos. It also offers us the possibility of manipulating any control of the camera so Handbook, as well as record using professional video algorithms like the D-Log.

It is one of the easiest drones to fly on the market, and its flights last 31 minutes with its original battery.

Accessories for DJI Air 2S

Transport case

East rigid briefcase will allow us to carry the fully protected drone along with its main accessories and a total of up to five batteries.

Protection rubbers for propellers

Before storing the drone in your briefcase, it is convenient to use this rubber accessory to immobilize the propeller and prevent accidental damage.

Remote control visor

Thanks to this parasol, sunlight will not blind you when controlling the drone with your smartphone.

This article contains Amazon affiliate links. The Output could obtain some commission if you acquire any of these products. No brand has influenced when preparing the list of products that we show you here.