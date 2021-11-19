Amazon has started its Black Friday week. From today, November 19, and until November 29, the famous platform will feature great deals on a wide variety of products, among which we find Xiaomi smartphones and gadgets.

In view of this, below we have compiled a large part of the best deals on Xiaomi products that you can find from today on Amazon. So now you know, if you were thinking of renewing your smartphone or purchasing a Xiaomi product, we recommend that you continue reading:

The best deals on Xiaomi smartphones on Black Friday

Amazon’s Black Friday Week kicks off with great deals on Xiaomi smartphones. Among these we find the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for only 299.00 euros, the Redmi 10 for 1499.99 euros or the Xiaomi 11T 5G for 449.99 euros.

In addition, we can also find the POCO X3 Pro 8 / 256GB for only 199.99 euros or the POCO F3 8 / 256GB for 299 euros. To them is added the Redmi 9C, which is offered on Amazon for only 89 euros.

Other Xiaomi products with big discounts

But there is not everything, Amazon’s Black Friday Week brings us great discounts on other Xiaomi products. Among these we find the Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q11E 55 ″ for only 599.00 euros or the Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32 ″ for only 189 euros.

In addition, we can also find the Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9 for only 149.00 euros, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike for 499.00 euros, the Xiaomi Mi AIoT AX3600 for 64.95 euros.

To these great offers is added the Xiaomi Mi Monitor 1C for 99.99 euros or the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 for 399.99 euros. Important offers that you should definitely not miss out on.