After Black Friday, It is time to say goodbye to these festivals of offers. Now, today is Cyber ​​Monday, so you can still take advantage of the offers of many online stores. On this occasion we have prepared the best deals on Xiaomi mobiles that you can find.

The best deals on Xiaomi mobiles

Although there are many phones for which there is not much stock due to the high demand during Black Friday, there are many that are still on sale and that you can get at really good prices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G with 60 euros discount





The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G is one of the best-selling phones in the mid-range. It has everything necessary to comply in the vast majority of aspects. Now in your version of 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage you save 60 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G Smartphone, 4GB 128GB Phone, 6.5 ”FHD + DotDisplay, MediaTek Dimensity 700, Triple Camera (48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 8MP), Global Version (Gray)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with 94 euros discount





If you are looking for a light mobile and something smaller than the rest, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is the best you can buy. It weighs less than 190 grams and its 6.55-inch screen will not disappoint. Now for a limited time you can get it with a 94 euro discount.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 "DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 6 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Camera, 4250mAh Bat, Truffle Black (ES / PT Version)

POCO F3: an even cheaper flagship





The POCO F3 is one of the most powerful mobiles of the brand. Count with one hardware capable of moving the vast majority of processes in a really simple way. Now it goes from 349.99 to only 279 euros.

Xiaomi Poco F3 – Smartphone 128GB, 6GB RAM, Dual Sim, Deep Ocean Blue

POCO X3 PRO for 199 euros





The POCO X3 Pro is one of the best-selling mobiles of the company. Now, for a limited time, you can get it for only 199 euros.

POCO X3 Pro – Smartphone 6 + 128 GB, 6.67 ”120Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, 48 MP Quad Camera, 5160mAh, Frost Blue

Xiaomi 11T 5G, the last howl with 100 euros discount





The 11T family has been released very recently. Now, for a limited time, you can get the Xiaomi 11T 5G, a perfect mobile to record video and perform the vast majority of tasks in a very simple way. Its price has fallen from 549.99 to 449.99 euros. It should be noted that it has been sold out, but you can take advantage of the price and They will send it to you as soon as they have stock.

Xiaomi 11T 5G – Smartphone 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 “AMOLED flat DotDisplay 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 108 MP PRO camera, 5000 mAh, Meteorite Gray (ES Version)

Who said you couldn’t buy a mobile for less than 100 euros?





Many users search simple and inexpensive phones, either because they don’t need more or to be able to use them in certain places where they may end up breaking. The Redmi 9C is light, small and very inexpensive. It has NFC, so you can make payments without problems.