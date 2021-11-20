November is the best time to advance the Christmas shopping. Especially for Black Friday, a week of interesting offers for buy video games, consoles and any gaming accessories what you are looking for. The Black Friday 2021 It really starts on Friday, November 26, but there are already businesses and companies that have come forward to offer discounts. So below we tell you everything you need to know about the best games and consoles deals.

East Black Friday 2021 is marked by a shortage of components such as semiconductors, so the main hardware companies have already warned of the lack of stock of consoles. And it seems that it will take longer than you imagine, so the options to get one PS5 or Xbox Series X on Black Friday they will be very limited. On the contrary, console deals They will focus on the previous generation with PS4 and Xbox One.

The best deals on video games

Many players take advantage of these weeks to buy video games that have pending. And without a doubt it is a great option to find authentic great games of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo or PC. Sooner or later, all companies will announce their promotions to celebrate Black Friday 2021 and at AlfaBetaJuega we will be very attentive to all the news. Below you have a selection with the best offers from video games on all platforms and businesses such as GAME, Amazon or Fnac, among others.

Deals on PS4 and PS5 games

Like every year, PlayStation has not wanted to lose the black friday party and we have a fair amount of deals for both PS4 and PS5. On the one hand, you have very important video games for less than 20 euros like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Hades, The Last of Us or Dark Souls Remastered. That’s not all because the new generation of games also has succulent discounts on the PlayStation Store up to 70%. We highlight below the games that you should not miss and thus you will get the most of your console.

After recommending some of the best PS4 and PS5 games, we also do not forget the great discount that the PlayStation Plus subscription on Black Friday 2021. You can get the 12-month subscription with a 33% discount, so it has a price of 39.99 euros. This same offer is available on both the PlayStation Store as in Amazon and below you have the purchase link.

<br>

Know more: 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription



Offers on the Nintendo Switch eShop

Black Friday 2021 is a good opportunity to get games at a good price and for all platforms. Nintendo has already started its particular Black Friday in its online store with up to 75% discount in current titles. The Nintendo Cyber ​​Deals are available until on November 30 with discounts on more than 1,000 games. Here is an image with some titles, but we would like to highlight games like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, Hades, Monster Hunter Rise, Ori and the Will of the Wisps or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Xbox Deals

Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S users can now find video games from the past and current generation at an incredible price. We are talking about discounts of up to 50% and some exceptions such as Forza Horizon 4 for 21.44 euros (67% discount). All these offers are digital and you can find them in the official Xbox page with the Black Friday 2021 promotion already active. Although we highlight below some games that have an unbeatable price like Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, Resident Evil Village or Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Deals on games and gaming accessories on Amazon

You already know that Amazon is one of the main online trading companies and celebrate Black Friday 2021 throughout the week. Therefore, they are available many offers on videogames with which you can save money for Christmas. For example, there are offers in a great selection of Warner video games, where there is no shortage of the adventures of LEGO, Batman or Mortal Kombat 11. In Amazon you have games of all platforms in discount and here we leave you our recommendations.

<br>

Know more: Nier Replicant for PS4



<br>

Know more: Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch



<br>

Know more: Far Cry 6 Limited Edition for PS4



<br>

Know more: LEGO Harry Potter Collection for PS4



<br>

Know more: Immortal Fenyx Rising for Xbox One



<br>

Know more: Deathloop for PC



In addition to all these offers, Amazon gives you the opportunity to renew your set up with some peripherals. With the new generation of consoles, it is a good time to get a charger base for the PS5 DualSense controllers and other gaming accessories such as headphones, keyboards, mice or chairs to play on PC. In this list you can find well-known technology brands such as Razer, Logitech or Mars Gaming. Take a look at these offers:

<br>

Know more: OIVO Charger PS5 Controller



<br>

Know more: Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headphones



<br>

Know more: Razer Kishi for Android



<br>

Know more: Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Gaming Mouse



<br>

Know more: Mars Gaming MHHPRO, Helmet Support



<br>

Know more: Newskill Kitsune – Gaming chair



More offers in physical stores (GAME, Fnac)

Of course, digital stores are not the only option. So much Fnac and GAME have significant discounts and advantages to take advantage of Black Friday 2021. In their respective web pages you can see a great assortment of video games, merchandising and gaming accessories with incredible discounts. GAME has the collection of PlayStation Hits at 9.95 euros each game and the Xbox Series S with three video games at just 309.95 euros. For their part, at Fnac they have discount on gaming chairs and a host of video games for all platforms, but you’d better take a look at Fnac’s Black Friday 2021 to see what really interests you.

So far our basic guide to not miss any of this Black Friday 2021. You have a little over a week to do your shopping and find that video game that you resist. As you have seen, there are interesting discounts on both previous and current video games. So it’s a good chance to save money for upcoming releases of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PC.