With Black Friday still hitting its last blows, we already have here the offers of the Cyber ​​Monday. Today we have set our deco radar on the significant discounts it has launched The English Court both in small and large appliances. But be careful, because these offers they are only valid today on the web of this chain of Spanish department stores.

Deals on large appliances





This front loading washing machine AutoDose AEG L6FBG942Q of 9 Kg and 1,400 rpm has a discount of 44%. Before it cost 889 euros , and thanks to the Cyber ​​Monday offer it costs 499 euros.





Front loading washing machine





If you are looking for a dishwasher, this AEG model with a 3rd cutlery tray has a 44% discount. Its usual price is 899 euros , and the price with the Cyber ​​Monday offer is 499 euros.

AEG FFB63700PW dishwasher with 3rd cutlery tray





This Teka NFL 345 C e-Inox No Frost Total fridge freezer has a 30% discount. Before it cost 649 euros , and now it costs 449 euros.

Teka NFL 345 C e-Inox No Frost Total Combi Fridge





Looking for a dryer? This Bosch WTR87641ES Condensing Dryer with Heat Pump is discounted by 31%. Before it cost 1,009 euros , and now it costs 898 euros.

Bosch WTR87641ES Condenser Dryer with Heat Pump

Cyber ​​Monday deals on small appliances





If you want to have your home always sparkling and lint-free, the iRobot Roomba I6 I615840 robot vacuum cleaner with Home Base charging station has a 43% discount. Before it cost 699 euros , and now it costs 399 euros.

IRobot Roomba I6 I615840 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Home Base Charging Station





The Rowenta TurboSteam VR8320F0 ironing center with 6.2 bar pressure is discounted by 45%. Before it cost 199 euros , and now it costs 109 euros.

Rowenta TurboSteam VR8320F0 6,2 bar pressure ironing center





The CrockPot SCCPBPP605 Electric Cooker with two power levels has a 25% discount. It has a keep-warm feature, giving you peace of mind knowing that freshly cooked food won’t burn and will stay warm until you’re ready to eat. Before it cost 79 euros , and with Cyber ​​Monday it costs 59 euros.

CrockPot SCCPBPP605 Electric Cooker with Two Power Levels

More information | The English Court

In Decoesfera | This Cecotec robot vacuum cleaner, reduced to half the price this Cyber ​​Monday, will make us forget forever about vacuuming and scrubbing

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.