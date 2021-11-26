We have been with advanced offers for a few days from Black friday in all kinds of products, but today, Friday, is the most important day. If you are looking to get hold of an Apple device such as iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, Apple Watch or accessories to treat yourself or give away this Christmas, do not miss the offers of our Hunting Bargains.





IPhone Deals





iPhone 12 mini 64GB by 689 euros 589 euros: Apple’s first compact high-end smartphone is ideal for those who prefer manageability to a large screen for comfort. It features a 5.4 “Super Retina XDR OLED panel and the Apple A14 Bionic processor, as well as dual 12 MP rear cameras.

iPhone 12 128GB by 959 euros 799 euros: the most balanced smartphone of the last generation of Apple terminals has a succulent reduction in TuImeiLibre. It has a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR OLED screen, Apple A14 Bionic processor with 4 GB of RAM, dual rear camera and Face ID.

New Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) – Blue

512GB iPhone 13 1,259 euros 1,079 euros: the most balanced smartphone of the current family of Apple smartphones has a good discount of 180 euros in TuImeiLibre. It has a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR OLED panel, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 4 GB of RAM, double 12 MP rear camera with cinema mode recording and front with Face ID.

Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) – Blue

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB for 899 euros: this iPhone can no longer be officially purchased in the Apple Store, but some stores still have it. On eBay, with fast shipping from Spain and payment by PayPal, there is the iPhone 12 Pro (display unit). It has a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR OLED screen, Apple A14 Bionic processor, triple 12 MP rear camera with LiDAR and 12 MP TrueDepth front.

APPLE IPHONE 12 PRO 128gb WARRANTY + FREE + INVOICE + 8 GIFT ACCESSORIES

Apple Watch Deals





Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm by 429 euros 379 euros: save 50 euros on the purchase of the latest Apple smartwatch. It has a large 1.69 “screen with almost no border and faster charging. It comes with the S7 dual-core processor and a good number of sensors (accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter and SpO2 measurement and VO2max.

Apple Watch Series 7, GPS, 41mm, Midnight Aluminum Case

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS by 459 euros 349 euros: the flagship smartwatch of the last generation will receive updates for a few more years and is practically identical to the new Series 7. Save 110 euros on this device and receive all notifications from your iPhone on your wrist in addition to recording physical activity daily.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED – Sport Band (PRODUCT) RED

IPad Deals





iPad Air (2020) with Wi-Fi and 128 GB by 649 euros 599 euros: one of the best Apple tablets for its value for money. It features a 10.9 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A14 Bionic processor, 4GB of RAM, and compatibility with” Pro “accessories such as the second-generation Apple Pencil or the Magic Keyboard Backlit Keyboard and Trackpad Case.

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch Wi-Fi 64GB) – Silver (4th Gen)

11 “iPad Pro (2020) Wi-Fi 512GB for 999.99 euros: a powerful tablet with 12 + 10 MP dual rear camera, LiDAR sensor, four good quality speakers and great image quality for productivity and entertainment. It is compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Backlit Keyboard and Trackpad Case.

Apple iPad Pro (2020 2nd gen.), 512GB, 11 “Liquid Retina, A12Z Bionic Chip Read: This new $ 5,000 drone will retire all movie helicopters

Mac Deals





14 “MacBook Pro (2021) with M1 Pro chip by 2,249 euros 2,024 euros: one of the new Apple laptops and also one of the most powerful. It features a 14 “Liquid Retina XDR display, the M1 Pro processor, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of super-fast internal SSD storage.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Eight-Core CPU and Fourteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Space Gray

Mac mini (2020) M1 with 16 GB RAM by .1029 euros 929 euros: Apple’s compact desktop is a little beast because of the M1 chip and the accompanying 16GB of unified memory. It comes with 256GB of internal SSD storage and is suitable for both home and professional use.

Apple Mac mini Chip M1 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD

Accessory offers





AirPods Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with MagSafe by 279 euros 198.98 euros: the best fully wireless headphones from Apple have active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, sweat resistance, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and now also with MagSafe.

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

Pack of four Apple AirTag Bluetooth locators by 119 euros 92 euros: never lose anything again with the Apple AirTag, small Bluetooth locators that have an autonomy of one year (the battery is easily replaceable by the user) and a very wide range of action by integrating with the company’s Search network.

New Apple AirTag 4 Pack

AirPods 3 Bluetooth Headphones by 199 euros 189.99 euros: slight discount of 10 euros on the new AirPods 3, the latest revision of fully wireless headphones from Apple. They have a renewed design, MagSafe wireless charging case, six hours of autonomy per charge and IPX4 certified to resist sweat, so they can be used for sports.

New Apple AirPods (3rd generation)

Apple Magic Mouse Wireless Mouse by 85 euros 59.90 euros: the official Apple mouse that the brand accompanies with its iMac can be purchased separately for use in the MacBook or Mac mini and with a good discount this Black Friday.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.