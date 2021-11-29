Cyber ​​Monday brings us great deals on Apple devices, take advantage of them because they will only last a few hours.

After the Black Friday offers comes Cyber ​​Monday, in which you can also get succulent discounts on Apple devices. iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and accessories On sale for a limited time, there are only a few hours left to enjoy these offers, so get the devices that you like the most as soon as possible.

Cyber ​​Monday Apple 2021

iPhone 12 for 759 euros – 50 euros discount

The iPhone 12 is still an excellent alternative, very similar to the iPhone 13 and with a more contained price. You can take it with 50 euros discount on Cyber ​​Monday.

Know more: iPhone 12

iPhone 13 for 877 euros – 32 euros discount

If you want the latest from Apple, you can take the new iPhone 13 with more than 30 euros discount, this discount will only be available for the next few hours.

Know more: iPhone 13

Apple Watch Series 3 for 189 euros – 40 euros discount

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains an alternative for those who want a simple smart watch, you can measure your health, sports activities, call and answer WhatsApp from your wrist for very little.

Know more: Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 6 for 319 euros – 110 euros discount

The Apple Watch Series 6 is almost identical to the new Series 7, and now you can take it with a great discount, a very powerful watch to last for many years.

Know more: Apple Watch Series 6

AirPods 3 for 179 euros – 19 euros of concession

They have just been presented and you can already get them with a great discount. The new AirPods 3 drop from 199 euros to 179 euros, tomorrow they will return to their official price.

Know more: AirPods 3

AirPods Pro for 199 euros – 80 euros of concession

One of the best discounts you will find, 80 euros less in the AirPods Pro that position them as one of the best alternatives in terms of Apple headphones.

Know more: AirPods Pro

Apple MagSafe battery for 90 euros – 18 euros discount

A great external battery that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and surely with the next models of Apple iPhone.

Know more: Apple MagSafe Battery

Apple Pencil for 79 euros – 20 euros discount

Is he best time to buy an Apple Pencil, the first generation is 20% off and is compatible with all iPads with a Lightning connection.

Know more: Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil 2 for 99 euros – 36 euros discount

What if you have an iPad with USB-C, iPad Por, Air or mini, the second generation of the Apple Pencil has a discount of 36 euros for Cyber ​​Monday.

Know more: Apple Pencil 2

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

HBO MAX at 50% forever, Promo is over! to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe