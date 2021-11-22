And we come to the great week of Black Friday in which our bank card shakes every time we click on a website. And since we are very passionate about having all the movies and series that we can at our fingertips or the mouse, let’s see the main offers that we find right now on streaming platforms like Filmin, Flixolé, Prime Video, HBO Max and Movistar +.

Filmin





The service specialized in classics and independent productions repeats its great offer of a one-year subscription for 60 euros, which represents a reduction of 30% compared to the normal price. This offer is valid from today until December 2.

Flixolé

The Spanish cinema platform (and other international classics) offers a full year subscription for 19.95 euros. For this you must enter the code FRIDAY BLACK21 when activating your account. Be careful, because the offer is valid until next Monday, November 29.

Amazon Prime Video

As you know, Prime Video is included in the subscription to Amazon Prime, the “premium” service of the commerce giant. If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (then 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video , Prime Music , Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage.

On the other hand, in Prime Video Channels you can find offers like three months of Dizi or Flixolé for 0.99 euros; we also have discounts of up to 50% on movie rentals.

Also, if you are a student, make Prime Student It costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

HBO Max

From the WarnerMedia platform, the 50% reduction compared to the usual price continues. That is to say: 4.49 euros per month forever. An offer that is valid until November 30.

Movistar + Lite

From Movistar + they are also promoting their Lite modality, which allows us to access content from series and programs of the conglomerate without having to be Movistar clients. Specifically, for 8 euros, we can enjoy the platform until January 31, 2022. After that, we will return to the usual price of 8 euros per month.

