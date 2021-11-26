It took them a bit to become popular since they began to be seen in Spain, with the arrival of the first model launched by Philips, but hot air fryers or oil-free fryers are the fashionable appliance.

There are many different brands and designs, although they are all based on the same thing: a kind of system of hot air cooking.

We cannot really speak of a frying, it is rather a quick bake, but well used they give great results, and they are very comfortable. It also greatly reduces the amount of fat needed to cook food, which is a plus if we want to reduce calories a bit.

Currently there are several differentiated models of air fryers on the market, which are fundamentally distinguished by design, size and multifunctionality. There are already many smart air fryers, with functions to control the device from the mobile, but we have to assess whether we are really going to use it, as it increases the price.

The really important thing when choosing the device is its capacity: fryers with small baskets, only 2 or 3 liters, are recommended for single or couples households. If we want to cook for three or more people, it is better to opt for 5-liter baskets.

These are the best deals that we found on Black Friday:

Cecotec Cecofry Deluxe Rapid Black. In black or white, this is currently the most popular model in sales of the Spanish brand and it is already being sold like hotcakes since the discounts began. We were able to thoroughly test the Cecofry Deluxe and found it to be one of the best value for money options: it has a neat design, sufficient power (1400 W) and a compact size. We have the black model 69.90 63.90 euros.

Cecotec Cecofry Deluxe Rapid Black Hot Air Oil Free Fryer. 1400 W, Diet, 2.5 liter capacity, 8 Modes, Temperature up to 200ºC, Dishwasher safe basket and rack

Cosori Smart. Hot air fryer with built-in WiFi and a large 5.5 liter capacity in your basket. It has a digital LED touch screen and 11 automatic programs that can be managed from the mobile phone. It is on sale to 159.99 119.99 euros.

COSORI Smart WiFi Hot Air Fryer 5.5L, XXL, with App Control, LED Touch Screen, 11 Programs, Preheat and Keep Warm, Shake Mode

Philips AirFryer HD9216 / 80. The pioneer brand of these appliances offers exclusive Rapid Air technology and this model has a frying capacity of 800 g. With manually adjustable time and temperature control, it is easy to clean as the basket detaches (and is dishwasher safe), produces less kitchen odors than traditional deep fryers and in addition to frying, you can toast, grill and even bake any food. It is priced at 139.99 84.99 euros.

Philips AirFryer HD9216 / 80 – Oil-free Fryer with Rapid Air Technology, 0.8 kg, White

Severin FR 2445 XXL. With a classic oil-free fryer design, this black Severin model is special for large families or those who cook often, with its five-liter basket and 2000W of power. It is operated with a large intuitive LCD touch screen, has a 60-minute timer with warning signal, adjustable temperature between 80-200 ° C and automatic disconnection when the basket is removed. It is priced at

139.90 99.90 euros.

SEVERIN FR 2445 XXL Hot Air Fryer, 2,000 W, Capacity 5 L, Frying amount 1,500 g, Stainless steel / Black

Princess DeLuxe 182075. With a design that already clearly imitates a mini oven, this is an air fryer with 11 liters of capacity It is one of the most powerful on the market (1800W) and has programs for roasting, roasting, frying, dehydrating, defrosting, with 10 pre-programmed settings or manual operation with touch screen for preparing French fries, roasting vegetables, roasting chicken, cakes, bread, etc. It has a price of 182.99 162.99 euros.

Princess 182075 Oil-Free Fryer and Hot Air Oven with Rotating Basket, Multifunction, Accessories Included, 10 Programs, Digital Touch Screen, 1800 W, 11 L, 30 Recipes PDF

