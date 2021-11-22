If you are thinking of creating your own podcast or improve the quality of your streamsAt VidaExtra we want to give you a good handful of ideas. In this case, taking advantage of the fact that we are already in the middle of the Black Friday week, we have compiled the best deals on webcams, microphones, lighting and headphones.

Webcams

Logitech C615 for 44.99 euros. It is at its historical minimum price, falling from the 70 euros that it usually costs on a regular basis. Good camera with 1080p resolution, fast autofocus and built-in noise reduction microphone.

Logitech C615 + Logitech H540 Headphones for 76.98 euros. It is the same camera model as before but in a pack with some pretty nice headphones that go by cable and include its own flip-up microphone. It is a pack that usually costs around 115 euros and is now at its historical minimum price on Amazon.

for 76.98 euros. It is the same camera model as before but in a pack with some pretty nice headphones that go by cable and include its own flip-up microphone. It is a pack that usually costs around 115 euros and is now at its historical minimum price on Amazon. Jepssen Webcam Pro 1080p for 27 euros. If you are looking for a simple webcam that allows you to broadcast or record 1080p videos, this Jepssen drops from the more than 40 euros that it usually costs. It has autofocus and an omni-directional stereo microphone.

for 27 euros. If you are looking for a simple webcam that allows you to broadcast or record 1080p videos, this Jepssen drops from the more than 40 euros that it usually costs. It has autofocus and an omni-directional stereo microphone. CSL T300 for 38.22 euros. Another economic option is this CLS that is usually around 60 euros and that is touching the historical minimum price on Amazon. It also allows you to record videos and broadcast at 1080p. Among other things, it includes autofocus and a built-in microphone.

Microphones

Blue yeti for 111.50 euros. This is one of those microphones that we can’t miss, whether we’re talking about podcasting or streaming. The quality / price ratio is very good and right now it is on offer going down from 140 euros.

Blue Yeti Nano for 101.99 euros. This model is somewhat simpler than the normal Yeti, but if you do not need many configurations, it will suit you perfectly. Low from 120 euros.

for 101.99 euros. This model is somewhat simpler than the normal Yeti, but if you do not need many configurations, it will suit you perfectly. Low from 120 euros. Trust Gaming GXT 241 Velica for 39.99 euros. Be careful that this Trust is at its historical minimum price, going down from 54 euros. Like the Blue Yeti, it is a condenser but it connects via USB so you don’t have to complicate your life. Includes its own anti-pop grille.



Newskill Kaliope for 49.95 euros. Another interesting microphone that is at an all-time low price on Amazon is this Newskill, which goes down from 60-65 euros. It differentiates it from the rest that we have seen its RGB backlighting. For the rest, it includes its own controls, a tripod and connects via USB.

for 49.95 euros. Another interesting microphone that is at an all-time low price on Amazon is this Newskill, which goes down from 60-65 euros. It differentiates it from the rest that we have seen its RGB backlighting. For the rest, it includes its own controls, a tripod and connects via USB. auna Pro MIC-900 for 63.68 euros. The usual price of this auna is usually 80 euros and it is a condenser microphone that you can connect via USB and which, in this case, includes a spider-type support to minimize any vibration as much as possible.

Headphones

Beats Studio3 for 169 euros. They drop from 350 euros to offer noise cancellation, 22 hours of battery life and the integration of the Apple W1 chip. With a 10 minute charge you have three hours of use, so you no longer have to choose between listening to music on the way home or streaming.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling – On-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Uninterrupted Sound – Matte Black

Corsair VOID ELITE for 69.99 euros. For about 40 euros less than its usual price we have these headphones with 7.1 surround sound and 12 meters of range. To be able to use them without problems both from the PC and your PlayStation.

for 69.99 euros. For about 40 euros less than its usual price we have these headphones with 7.1 surround sound and 12 meters of range. To be able to use them without problems both from the PC and your PlayStation. Razer Kraken Kitty Pack for 136.98 euros. Dropping from 280 euros we have this pack of headphones with lighting, spatial audio and cat ears, and the Razer Seiren X Quartz microphone with integrated damper and pickup pattern to reduce background noise.



Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon for 17.99 euros. We significantly lowered the blow to our pocket with the hand of these headphones with microphone for any type of PC and consoles. In case you are looking for headphones below the 20 euro barrier, these have just dropped from their usual 24.

for 17.99 euros. We significantly lowered the blow to our pocket with the hand of these headphones with microphone for any type of PC and consoles. In case you are looking for headphones below the 20 euro barrier, these have just dropped from their usual 24. Corsair HS35 for 30.99 euros. These headphones with a removable microphone for PC and consoles come to move between 50 and 45 euros, so if you are looking for some elegant helmets that do the job, the ratings are excellent.

illumination

LED ring lighting kit for 82.44 euros. Falling from more than 100 euros we find this lighting kit with a 48-centimeter led ring, a 155-centimeter foot and a color filter package. You can take it from here to there with the included bag and control it via Bluetooth.

Lighting panels for 43.19 euros. From the same brand – and also with a good handful of positive evaluations – we have this lighting kit with two LED panels with adjustable brightness, with an extension foot and several color filters. It comes from moving around 56 euros.

for 43.19 euros. From the same brand – and also with a good handful of positive evaluations – we have this lighting kit with two LED panels with adjustable brightness, with an extension foot and several color filters. It comes from moving around 56 euros. Smart lighting towers Corsair iCUE LT100 for 79.99 euros. Coming down from 140 euros we have these two 42-centimeter LED lighting towers to provide some color thanks to their integrated light diffuser to your streaming session.



LED portable spotlight for 23.72 euros. If you are looking for a small spotlight that you can place on your mobile, laptop or PC and that also serves as a spotlight with a tripod, this dimmable light with 10 intensity levels and 3 temperatures seems made for you.

