Well yes, friends, ends an intense week full of offers due to Black Friday 2021 and, to top it off, lBequeath Cyber Monday to PcComponentes with the best gaming offers. It is only one day with products that are at a special price and that you will only have today to take advantage of these offers. So now you know, take advantage of the best Cyber Monday offers from PcComponentes throughout the day today. Let’s go there!
Instant Gaming Black Friday continues Updated offers!
Cyber Monday offers at PcComponentes
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15IMH05 Intel Core i7-10750H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / GTX1650 / 15.6 ″ – € 748.99
- HP OMEN Reactor Gaming Mouse 16000DPI – € 35.99
- Tempest Apocalypse Combo Gaming Keyboard Mouse Headphones Pad – € 33.99
- Logitech G332 Gaming Headphones – € 29.97
- Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse 16000DPI – € 39.98
- MSI Optix G271 27 ″ LED IPS FullHD 144Hz FreeSync – € 199
- Tempest F36-2 Gaming Chair with Footrest Black / Gray – € 109.99
- AOC C24G2U / BK 23.6 ″ LED FullHD 165Hz FreeSync Premium Curve – € 179
- MSI Optix G32CQ4 31.5 ″ LED WQHD 165Hz FreeSync Premium Curve – € 299
- MSI Clutch GM08 Mouse Gaming 4200DPI – € 9.99
- Tempest K10 RGB Mechanical Keyboard Gaming Switch Blue – € 31.99
- Tempest X5S Strider RGB 4800DPI Gaming Mouse – € 14.99
- Tempest GHS300 Khan Gaming Headphones RGB 7.1 – € 27
- LG 34GN73A-B 34 ″ LED IPS WFHD 144Hz G-Sync Compatible Curve – € 399.99