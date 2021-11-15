If something has made the Xiaomi 11 family and innovations such as Game Turbo or Dynamic RAM clear, it is that playing on mobile is easier than ever. Added to cloud gaming, there is no excuse: your Xiaomi mobile, your Redmi or your POCO are potential consoles. Why not exploit them to the fullest?

But playing using the screen is sometimes, make no mistake, a bit awkward. Taking advantage of the fact that Black Friday is also ideal to find those peripherals, those controls, screen adapters or other toys with very juicy prices, below We collect the best quality-price options to play from your mobile.

Control types

Before continuing, let’s take a look at all the types of controllers that you can use to play from your Xiaomi, Redmi POCO mobile. Each of them offers different gaming experiences, unique functions and a different usability.

Console style controls, official or not, with a wired connection or via Bluetooth. Due to their great compatibility they are the most common and recommended. Keyboard and mouse assemblies similar to a setup of PC. Adapters that connect to the sides of the mobile, with rails or not, encasing the smartphone in its inner rectangle and turning it into a portable console Physical buttons to adapt to the mobile, to include physical triggers or crosshairs without the need to resort to a command itself.

EasySMX controls





And we start with the EasySMX controls, well known and in permanent supply. Five Star with Prime Shipping. This remote connects to your Xiaomi through the 2.4GHz band and is not only compatible with Android, as it can also be used for a PS3, PS4 or a PC. Any system equipped with OTG 5.0 later is compatible.

Its 600mAh battery offers about 8 hours of play and its vibration mode can be activated or deactivated from the lower button. Oh, and it also has a button for “bursts” of shots, which is ideal if you are playing a fps. Little more can be asked for its price.

EasySMX Wireless Controllers, [Regalos] 2.4G PS3 Controllers Battery, Gamepad with 5 Speeds to Adjust LED, Dual Vibration, Turbo and 4 Programmable Buttons for PS3 / Andriod Mobile / PC / Tablet / TV / TV Box

Razer Kishi Controller





Using a controller requires holding the mobile with a stand or adapter while keeping our hands occupied with the controller itself. Razer’s proposal encapsulates the mobile and allows you to play using analog controllers, turning your Xiaomi into a kind of Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted that this command is perfect for platforms like Stadia, GeForce Now or Xbox XCloud; it is also compatible with all mobile models, as it only requires a Bluetooth connection and a small installer – or a USB-C connection.





There are many alternatives, some cheaper, but few with such a professional response. Of course, its rails can cover those mobiles with cameras that protrude a lot from the profile. It is not a good option, therefore, for models like the Xiaomi 11 Ultra.

Z keyboard and mouse combo





If what we are looking for is a wireless connection without even the need for adapters, agile performance and great battery –two hours of charge equals 60 days of use– our recommendation is clear: the OTOMON in lite version or with full numeric keypad. With an excellent rating, this low-profile chiclet keyboard meets the three b’s: good, pretty, and cheap.

These keyboards “mimic” the aluminum aesthetic and low profile of the Magic Keyboard, being compatible via Bluetooth with all Xiaomi and Redmi in commercialization. In addition to their minimum prices, they have another extra advantage if you want to use them for your computer: they include compatible shortcuts for playing music and the long-awaited letter Ñ.

OMOTON Ultra-Slim Spanish Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad / iPad Pro / iPad Air / iPad Mini / iPhone and All iPadOS / iOS Systems, Doesn’t Fit Mac, Macbook – White





Bluetooth keyboard for Mac OS, dedicated OMOTON full-size wireless keyboard designed for Apple MacBook / iMac / MacBook Pro / Air, rechargeable + multi-device, Qwerty UK Layout, silver and white





On the other hand, Xiaomi currently has two mice among its fleet of products for sale from Mi.com: the My Dual Mode Wireless Mouse Silent, in black and white, for 12.99 euros and the wireless My Portable Mouse, for 14.99 euros.

Both are compatible with all the company’s laptops and tablets, but through a USB adapter they can also be used in a brand’s smartphone.

Adapter with magnifying glass and fan





And be very careful about this alternative for players of shooters or like PUBG and Free Fire. With a fan at 8,000rpm, this universal controller incorporates significant improvements in grip and overall usability without cluttering the screen.

Its 4,000mAh battery guarantees about 30 hours of continuous use and its USB-C connection eliminates any possible latency. The telescopic padded grip is compatible with terminals from 67 to 95 centimeters wide, allowing you to place thicker mobiles like the POCO X3 Pro with total comfort.

Triggers for Mobile PUBG Mobile Controller 6 fingers with Fan, Universal Gamepad Joystick for Shooting and aiming L1R1 Grip for Smartphone Width from 67 to 90 mm

Official Xbox controller





And we cannot conclude this post without citing the official Xbox controller, compatible with Xbox One S / X and Xbox Series S / X, running Windows 10/11 and with any mobile equipped with Android 4.4 onwards.

Tested on a Xiaomi 11, its minimal latency and agile performance are surprising. With a comfortable feel, revised crosshead, headphone jack and award-winning design, the Xbox Controller is also a great option to get the most out of your games. You can also find it with a discount of 20% regarding its price.