Emulators on mobile devices have already become common currency, but do you know which ones are the best? Here we tell you which emulator you need for each console.

The myriad of games on mobile devices is overwhelming, from some AAA even others a little unconventional. This number increases if we take into account the games that we can test through emulators in ios and Android.

Currently there are many games designed for both consoles and Smartphones, What Genshin Impact or Call of duty. However, older console games like the Game boy wave Nintendo 64 they require having an emulator to enjoy them. Here is a list of the best old console emulators for mobile devices.

GBA emulator

Within the emulators of GBA we have My Boy! Free- GBA Emulator, a very safe application with an easy-to-use interface. My Boy has a free version and a paid version, although the difference is not significant. Some of the games on this console are from sagas like Pokemon, Final fantasy, The legend of zelda and Kirby.

Nintendo 64 Emulator

M64Plus FZ Emulator is the best application to run the games of the Nintendo 64 on our mobile devices. Perhaps the beginning of the menu is a little different from the GBA, but without a doubt the controls are more comfortable and similar to those of many games today. Something unusual in emulators is the graphic quality, with many retro pixelated games, a scheme that the N64 was able to counteract. 3D games like Mario 64 or The Legend of Zelda: Ocarine of Time, were the great winners of the console.

NDS emulator

This time we have to name the best and safest emulator of NDS, DraStic DS Emulator. This is a paid app, unlike the previous ones, it costs US $ 4.99 but it is certainly worth paying for it because games like Pokémon Black or Inazuma Eleven they work without any inconvenience. Sometimes there is a file search problem, so we recommend having a search app installed. Except for that, both the graphics and the controls and the menu are at the level of a paid app.

All in one

If none of the above options convinced you, you can always try RetroArch, a free application, as well as RetroArch Plus, an improved version. In this app we will have to download the cores (GBA, GBC, N64, Sega, and many more) once we have the emulator we can choose our game that we will have to have previously downloaded. It has the classic Load and Save state options, something that other emulators do not have, as well as ease of controls, although the menu interface may seem complicated.

Share it with whoever you want