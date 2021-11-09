If you are passionate about design, discover quality and trustworthy products.

It’s complicated recommend computers and technology products for most people, although if we can close the circle a little and know the basic needs, in this case we would be talking about powerful equipment For multimedia editing and design, we would have several options available to gain ground from our competition. If you are willing for us to show you some of the best computer equipment for graphic design, stay a few minutes with us.

Apple MacBook Pro 2019

Although not only factors of hardware when recommending teams, the union between the team and the software seems fundamental, we believe that the best thing will be to look at the main features of each computer so you can choose the one that best suits you. In this case, we start with a product of Manzana, which is a couple of years old now, but offers a processor Intel Core i7 of six cores, in its ninth generation, with the addition of the 16 Gb of RAM. The internal storage reaches the 512 Gb, while it has a spectacular 16-inch Retina display, one of the most important elements when working in graphic environments, and with a graphics card AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with GDDR6 memory.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5

Obviously, we were not going to stop recommending computers with the operating system of Microsoft, so we have chosen to offer you this great solution. Lenovo offers you a computer equipment with Windows 10 Home Mode S, focused on safety, with upgrade to Windows 11 when available and mounting a processor Ryzen 7 5700U with 16 Gb of RAM, in addition to 512 Gb of SSD memory. its screen It is 14 inch, the built-in card is a AMD Radeon Graphics and thanks to Lenovo Elite You will be able to see your device repaired if necessary and for the first 1,000 units, the disbursement of the price of the product.

Apple MacBook Air 2020

Following in the wake of the MacBook Pro from the first recommendation, we could not miss the opportunity to put one of the more versatile equipment that you will see in these paragraphs. Thanks to the new chip M1 from the Cupertino company, this laptop is one of the most powerful on the market, being able to overshadow much more expensive equipment. On this occasion, we are facing a product with a 13 inch screen and one autonomy of up to 18 hours, so the job will not beat you in any workday. It includes 8 Gb RAM and 256 Gb SSD internal storage. It has a Eight core GPU and the famous 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning.

Microsoft Surface Book 3

If you prefer options with Windows, I think the products Surface Microsoft are one of the best options today, especially considering the improvement in the hardware section that the North American company has experienced. This laptop, which also happens to be a convertible, offers you a 15 inch screen, a processor Intel Core i7, memory RAM from 32 Gb and a 512 Gb SSD internal storage. The graphics card offered by the equipment is a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6Gb, while the operating system that it mounts is Windows 10 Home, with the possibility of upgrade to Windows 11 when it is available completely free of charge.

Apple iMac 2021

We have covered portable computing equipment, but you may also be interested in exploring some desktop computer and that is why we have decided to recommend one of the best computers in its sector. East 24-inch iMac, which also incorporates the famous chip M1, has a spectacular 4.5K Retina display with a wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. its thickness, of just 1.15 cm, it will make your workplace look simply amazing. Three microphones and six speakers will make the multimedia experience of excellent quality, in addition to including 8 Gb of RAM and 256 Gb internal storage, in SSD ultrafast.

